Guinness World Records' 60th-anniversary book chronicling amazing feats was released in 2014, and since then we've been collecting Guinness records with Long Island connections. Most are still standing, and while a few have since been overtaken, hey, that's the whole idea. Setting a mark is what motivates others to strive even further. Is there a Guinness World Record with a Long Island connection that we missed? Email information to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

(Credit: The Fool's Paradise Drag Party) (Credit: The Fool's Paradise Drag Party) Sporting the many looks of Madonna, organizers of the 19th annual Fool's Paradise Drag Party in Fire Island Pines pose with an adjudicator from Guinness World Records on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, after setting the record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Madonna."

Buy photo (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) In 2013, Rich Daly, 33, of Mastic Beach, shattered a Guinness World Record for “Fastest Time to Carve 60 Ice Sculptures.” Daly, a culinary arts teacher at William Floyd High School, set the record with a time of 2 hours 52 minutes and 12 seconds.

(Credit: Suffolk Co. Historical Society) (Credit: Suffolk Co. Historical Society) On June 30, 1899, cyclist Charles Minthorn "Mile-a-Minute" Murphy became the first person to go a mile in less than a minute, pedaling from Farmingdale to Babylon. He made the distance in 57.8 second by riding behind a Long Island Rail Road boxcar to eliminate wind resistance and create a vacuum.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: NBC) (Credit: NBC) Geronimo -- along with owner Samantha Valle -- made Long Island proud by breaking the Guinness World Record for most double-dutch style skips by a dog in one minute. Geronimo, a female border collie and kelpie cross, pulled off the feat on the set of NBC’s "Today" in Manhattan on April 7, 2014.

(Credit: T.C. McCarthy) (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) Mineola's Craig Pinto kicked 1,000 field goals in 24 hours at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on Oct. 9, 2011, giving him the Guinness World Record for field goals kicked in 24 hours. His 2011 feat came almost a year to the day of him kicking 717 field goals to set the 12-hour record. Pinto was raising money and awareness for celiac disease, a digestive and autoimmune disorder that requires dietary restrictions and can result in a lack of energy and tiredness; he himself has the disease. Pinto's fame extended past the field, as he later appeared on the TLC program "NY Ink," which chronicled him getting a tattoo that was inspired by his field goal success.

(Credit: Cathy Kothe) (Credit: Cathy Kothe) Cathy Kothe, of Huntington Station, was verified as the Guinness World Record holder for having the largest collection of Garfield memorabilia on April 10, 2014. There are 6,190 unique items and more than 11,000 total. According to the Guinness, the collection includes "three slot machines, one Pachinko machine, a one-of-a-kind statue known as "Garf Rogers," and a 25-feet-tall inflatable that is taller than Cathy and [husband] Robert’s house."

(Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) Sculptor Andy Gertler, 54, of Sea Cliff, set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest marshmallow mosaic, a 100-square-foot depiction of then-"Good Morning America's" weather anchor Sam Champion on Nov. 6, 2013. Gertler and a team of helpers spent eight hours using 14,400 marshmallows to capture Champion's likeness.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Guinness World Records certified the largest fireworks display -- consisting of 479,651 fireworks on Dec. 31, 2013 -- took place over the city of Dubai to celebrate the new year. Bellport-based Fireworks by Grucci coordinated the 6-minute show, which took 10 months to plan and shattered the previous record of 77,000 fireworks set in 2012 by an Italian company to mark Kuwait's 50th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Brookhaven National Lab) (Credit: Brookhaven National Lab) In 2012, Guinness World Records recognized Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton for generating the hottest temperature on Earth. Using a 2.4-mile collider ring that smashes infinitesimal particles at nearly the speed of light, Brookhaven scientists created an impact so intense it spawned a primordial soup with a temperature of 7.2 trillion degrees. That's 250,000 times hotter than the sun. "The last time anything was that hot was about one-millionth of a second after the big bang," Steven Vigdor, then the head of Brookhaven's nuclear and particle physics program, told Newsday at the time.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) At 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2013, Irvin Gordon of East Patchogue clocked his 3 millionth mile in his 1966 Volvo P-1800S owned by Irvin Gordon of East Patchogue, extending the record he already held for highest vehicle mileage. By May 1, 2014, Gordon's Volvo was already up to 3,039,122 miles.

(Credit: Meredith Daniels) (Credit: Meredith Daniels) In 2009, Chanel, a dachshund owned by a Port Jefferson Station family, was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living dog. Chanel died later that year at the age of 21 and her mark has been passed several times since, but her legacy is complete. Before passing away she appeared on "Today" and "Live! With Regis and Kelly," and was even a featured guest for a fundraiser at Central Park's posh Tavern on the Green.

(Credit: GSNC) (Credit: GSNC) The Guinness World Record for the "Tallest cookie tower" measured 6 feet, 1/8 inches tall and was constructed by the Girl Scouts of Nassau County at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Jan. 9, 2010.

(Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) In 2012, Bob Wolff of News 12 Long Island was officially recognized by Guinness World Records for having the longest career as a sports broadcaster. At the time, Wolff was 91 and in his 73rd year of broadcasting that started in 1939 and included calling Don Larsen's World Series perfect game in 1956 and the NFL Championship Game in 1958, in which the Colts defeated the Giants in overtime. The best part of this record is that it's still going: Wolff remains on the air.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Library of Congress) (Credit: Library of Congress) Others have flown farther since, but Guinness World Records still recognizes Charles Lindbergh for the first solo transatlantic flight. His "Spirit of St. Louis" departed from Roosevelt Field in Garden City on May 20, 1927, and landed at Le Bourget Airfield in Paris 33 hours, 30 minutes and 29.8 seconds later. Lindbergh won a prize of $25,000, and the aircraft is in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

(Credit: South Island Orthopaedic Group) (Credit: South Island Orthopaedic Group) Dr. Eric Freeman, a Roslyn resident and orthopedic surgeon at South Island Orthopaedic Group in Cedarhurst, set the Guinness World Record for most golf holes played using a cart by one person in a 12-hour period. Dr. Freeman played 467 holes at Glen Head Country Club on Sept. 22, 1997.