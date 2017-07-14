Wyandanch’s third annual community health fair is being held on Friday.
The Long Island Association for AIDS Care is hosting the event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m.
On hand are various community service organizations and businesses providing health care information, including Cornell Cooperative Extension, Island Harvest, Thursday’s Child, Northwell Health, HRH Care and Walgreens.
Testing will be available for HIV, as well as for sexually transmitted infections and the hepatitis C virus. There will be three sites for testing: the Wyandanch Community Resource Center, MLK Jr. Health Center, and Compare Foods Shopping Center. All tests are free and confidential.
The fair is being held at the Wyandanch Community Resource Center, 1585 Straight Path. In addition to the informational booths, there are free giveaways, raffles and snacks.
For more information call 877-865-4222.
