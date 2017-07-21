Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino announced what he called a “sweeping” ethics reform proposal Friday morning.

Town officials said the move was the “strongest and most comprehensive ethics reform package of any town on Long Island.”

The package includes a $125,000 cap on elected officials’ outside income, increased public disclosure of contracts and bids, a ban on town board members voting on issues pertaining to their immediate family members, a prohibition on town employees having “direct managerial authority” over immediate family members and a measure that would bar employees and candidates convicted of a felony from service.

The town board is to hold a public hearing on the proposed reforms during its Sept. 5 meeting.

“It is time for everyone in government to decide if they are going to put the people whom they serve before personal profits,” Santino said in a news release.

The proposed reforms would appear to directly affect some current town board members. Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney is an aviation lawyer and has said she makes more than $125,000. Councilman Anthony D’Esposito voted for a raise for his mother, a secretary in the highway department, in March.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Friday’s announcement follows the March indictment of Councilman Ed Ambrosino on federal income-tax evasion and wire fraud charges that were not related to the town. Ambrosino remains on the town board.

King Sweeney repeatedly has abstained from votes on contracts in recent months after Ambrosino’s indictment, saying the town needs to adopt ethics reform regulations before awarding any contracts.

She said Friday morning that she was not invited to Santino’s news conference.

In April, Councilman Bruce Blakeman proposed creating an inspector general position to monitor waste, corruption and fraud in town government.

The motion failed to get on the town’s agenda in a 4-3 vote. Blakeman, Ambrosino and King Sweeney voted in favor of adding it to their agenda and Santino, Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby and councilmen Gary Hudes and Anthony D’Esposito voted against it.

Earlier this year, Oyster Bay Town officials introduced ethics reform measures after the indictment of the town’s supervisor on federal corruption charges. A new ethics board is charged with reviewing financial disclosure forms submitted by town officials, employees and contractors, as well as investigating complaints filed by the public.

The Town of North Hempstead, after passing legislation last year, now requires contractors who advise town boards to file financial disclosure forms and anyone who files the forms to identify family members who work for the town. Those changes followed Newsday’s reporting showing that Gerard Terry, the town’s former Democratic Party leader and zoning board of appeals attorney, had compiled nearly $1.4 million in state and federal tax debts.

Terry is facing state tax fraud charges and federal charges of income tax evasion and obstruction. He is also being investigated for “kickback, bid rigging and other procurement fraud schemes in Nassau County,” according to court documents.