Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino is to announce a “sweeping” ethics reform proposal Friday morning.

A statement from a town spokesman early Friday said the move will include the “strongest and most comprehensive ethics reform package of any town on Long Island.”

The package is to include “deals with public disclosure, conflicts of interest, nepotism, public corruption and other issues,” the statement said.

The town had issued a news release Thursday evening saying it would hold a news conference on a “major public policy announcement.”

Friday’s announcement follows the indictment of Councilman Edward Ambrosino on federal income-tax evasion and wire fraud charges that were not related to the town. Ambrosino remains on the town board.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney has repeatedly abstained from votes on contracts in recent months after Ambrosino’s indictment, saying the town needs to adopt ethics reform regulations before awarding any contracts.

She said Friday morning that she was not invited to Santino’s news conference.

In April, Councilman Bruce Blakeman proposed creating an inspector general position to monitor waste, corruption and fraud in town government.

The motion failed to get on the town’s agenda in a 4-3 vote. Blakeman, Ambrosino and King Sweeney voted in favor of adding it to their agenda and Santino, Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby and Councilmen Gary Hudes and Anthony D’Esposito voted against it.

Friday’s news conference is to be held at Town Hall at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier this year, Oyster Bay Town officials introduced ethics reform measures after the indictment of the town’s supervisor on federal corruption charges. A new ethics board is charged with reviewing financial disclosure forms submitted by town officials, employees, and contractors, as well as investigating complaints filed by the public.

The Town of North Hempstead, after passing legislation last year, now requires contractors who advise town boards to file financial disclosure forms and anyone who files the forms to identify family members who work for the town. Those changes followed Newsday’s reporting showing that Gerard Terry, the town’s former Democratic Party leader and zoning board of appeals attorney, had compiled nearly $1.4 million in state and federal tax debts.

Terry is facing state tax fraud charges and federal charges of income tax evasion and obstruction. He is also being investigated for “kickback, bid rigging and other procurement fraud schemes in Nassau County,” according to court documents.