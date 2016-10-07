Student-athletes from George W. Hewlett High School took a day out of their Spirit Week to visit children at two of the other schools in the district—an annual undertaking for seniors and juniors who fondly remember when members of Hewlett High visited them many years ago.

“It was really cool when the high school would come to meet us when we were in elementary [school],” recalls Hewlett varsity football co-captain Wyatt McMahon, “and getting to do the rallies as the guests, it’s pretty special.”

McMahon was one of two Hewlett football players who joined members of the high school’s varsity volleyball, soccer and cheerleading teams in traveling to Franklin Early Childhood Center in Hewlett and Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream to take part in pep rallies.

“I like to tell them ‘Go Bulldogs!’ and get them clapping,” says Lily Loria, a volleyball captain.

“It’s so cool to be able to do this … the kids get so excited, and it’s awesome that it was me not that long ago.”

Athletes took the microphone to remind the Franklin and Ogden youngsters that they should try and see the games and explain how much fun it is to be a Bulldog.

The cheerleaders put on a show that included some jumps, flips and other aerial moves, and the Bulldog mascot was also present, giving out frequent high fives.

“I have a lot of memories from here,” varsity soccer player Luca Preziosi said while visiting Ogden, where he attended elementary school, “and now I have a chance to come back, and tell everyone you can chase your goals and make them happen … it’s very special.”

“What’s also cool,” adds varsity quarterback Jake Levitz, “is that if I run across an elementary school kid somewhere else in the future, they remember us and we can talk more ... and I know they remember because I still remember when they came to my elementary school to speak.

"It was a big deal, and now I get to do it … it’s a great thing.”