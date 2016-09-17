Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 71° Log in Log out
Sections

    TownsLong Island

    Upload Photo

    High school homecoming celebrations across Long Island

    September 17, 2016 4:22 PM

    High school homecoming celebrations are taking place across Long Island. Homecoming kings and queens are being crowned, and students are showing their school spirit via everything from parades and pep rallies to powderpuff football games. Share your homecoming photos by emailing them to josh.stewart@newsday.com. If you don't see your school's homecoming king and queen here, send photos our way!

    Get The 1600 newsletter

    Our inside look at the race to the White House.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.