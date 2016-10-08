High school homecoming celebrations across Long Island

East Islip High School sophomores Steven Gieseler, 15, left, and Robert Kelly, 15, dress up for their 'Fourth of July' float at the East Islip High School homecoming parade on October 8, 2016. (Credit: Ursula Moore)
High school homecoming celebrations are taking place across Long Island. Homecoming kings and queens are being crowned, and students are showing their school spirit via everything from parades and pep rallies to powderpuff football games. Share your homecoming photos by emailing them to josh.stewart@newsday.com. If you don't see your school's homecoming king and queen here, send photos our way!...
High school homecoming celebrations are taking place across Long Island. Homecoming kings and queens are being crowned, and students are showing their school spirit via everything from parades and pep rallies to powderpuff football games. Share your homecoming photos by emailing them to josh.stewart@newsday.com. If you don't see your school's homecoming king and queen here, send photos our way!
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.