Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 59° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TownsLong Island

    Long Island animals that cheated death

    May 4, 2017 12:07 PM

    A dog trapped in a burning home, a kitten stuck in a car engine compartment and a horse that fell into a swimming pool are among the animals on Long Island that flirted with death, only to have a happy ending.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE