(Credit: Longwood Public Library) (Credit: Longwood Public Library) Listed in Longwood Senior High School's yearbook with the first name Euphemia, this rising star graduated in 1998 and was nominated for junior prom queen the year before.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Tika Sumpter first appeared in "One Life to Live" and later shot to fame playing Raina Thorpe in The CW's smash hit, "Gossip Girl." In 2016, Sumpter starred in "Southside with You," a film that follows the budding relationship of Barack and Michelle Obama in 1989.

(Credit: Connetquot High School) (Credit: Connetquot High School) She took part in All-State Choir as a Connetquot High School student, and upon graduating in 1995, her vision for the future was clear. In the yearbook, the quote alongside her senior portrait reads, "[She] dreams of spending the rest of her life surrounded by music and people she loves, and always having an audience."

Jane Monheit has skyrocketed to success in the jazz music industry. The mellow-toned vocalist has recorded 10 studio albums, recently started her own record label, Emerald City Records, and has two Grammy Award nominations. In her latest album -- released this year -- she covers her favorite tunes by jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald.

This 1998 Glen Cove High School graduate was a member of the drama club and cheerleading squad. She was also on the track team, where she left her mark setting the school's triple jump record. She said in her yearbook: ?Follow your dreams. Accomplishments live for eternity. May God bless my beautiful family. Thanks for all your support. Luv you all. Rest in peace Gram, I luv you.? This photo was part of a "Growing Up on Long Island" exhibit in 2009 at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Glen Cove native Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning singer and the first female to hold the two top places on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Here, she attends the premiere of "Grown Ups 2" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in Manhattan on July 10, 2013.

(Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District) (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District) Don't recognize this fellow? You probably can't tell from his 1995 Cold Spring Harbor High School senior yearbook photo that he's 6-feet-7-inches tall.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Wally Szczerbiak currently works as a sports broadcaster, but spent 10 years (1999-2009) playing professional basketball with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Credit: Elwood School District) (Credit: Elwood School District) The senior yearbook photo wasn't available for this 1997 graduate of John Glenn High School in Elwood, but in her 1996 junior photo she appears relatively peaceful.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Professional wrestler and model Ashley Massaro has seen action in two Wrestlemania events (XXIII and XXIV), among several other high-profile World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) undertakings.

(Credit: East Meadow Library) (Credit: East Meadow Library) This 1992 East Meadow High School graduate wasn't much of a joiner. He's not listed as being a member of any clubs or sports teams in his senior yearbook, but found a home in an activity rarely offered at the prep level.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Former UFC fighter Matt Serra went by the nickname "The Terror" while competing from 1998 to 2010. Serra won both the UFC Welterweight Championship and "The Ultimate Fighter 4" Welterweight Tournament.

(Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) (Credit: Patchogue-Medford Public Library) This Patchogue-Medford Class of '94 graduate's bravery and sacrifice during the War in Afghanistan is commemorated in the 2013 war movie "Lone Survivor."

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In 2005, Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy of Smithtown was killed in action while leading Operation Red Wings, a four-man reconnaissance mission to track down and kill a top Taliban leader while behind enemy lines. Murphy, 29, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor -- the U.S. military's highest form of recognition -- in 2007. He was the first Navy SEAL to receive such recognition since the Vietnam War.

(Credit: Patchogue-Medford High School) (Credit: Patchogue-Medford High School) This 1992 Patchogue-Medford High School graduate lived up to his "Most Likely to be Famous" superlative, and seemed to already have an "entourage" of his own — he was crowned homecoming king in his senior year.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actor Kevin Connolly is best known for the role of "E" on the HBO show "Entourage." But Connolly never forgot his Long Island roots. In 2013 Connolly directed the ESPN "30 for 30" documentary "Big Shot" about the rise and fall of John Spano, who briefly took ownership reins of the New York Islanders in 1997 before it was discovered that his fortune was a farce.

(Credit: South Side High) (Credit: South Side High) During her senior year at South Side High School in Rockville Centre, this 1999 graduate was captain of the varsity girls volleyball team, the lone female in the outdoor structures class and voted "Class Comedian" by her peers. For her yearbook, she chose this Ani DiFranco quote: "I was blessed with a birth and a death and I guess I just want some say in between."

(Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Bottari) (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Bottari) Comedian and actress Amy Schumer stars in her own TV series on Comedy Central, "Inside Amy Schumer." She participated in the Comedy Central "roasts" of Roseanne Barr and Charlie Sheen, and her one-hour stand-up special, "Mostly Sex Stuff," aired on the network, receiving high ratings. She also had roles in the film "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" and on TV in "Girls," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "30 Rock."

This 1999 Jericho High School graduate was a member of the AIDS awareness club, model congress, student council and fashion show club. She also held the lead role of Sandy in the school production of "Grease."

(Credit: Getty Images, 2010) (Credit: Getty Images, 2010) Jamie-Lynn Sigler began her acting career as a teenager as Meadow Soprano on the HBO television series, "The Sopranos." The Great Neck native went on to have recurring roles in "Ugly Betty" and "Entourage," and a starring role in the thriller "Dark Ride." Recently, she was a part of the cast of the NBC comedy series "Guys with Kids."

This 1999 Syosset High School graduate's research into the "enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar" got her through to the semifinal round of the 1998 Intel Science Talent Search.

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actress Natalie Portman may not have won an Intel award, but she did take home an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for her performance in "The Black Swan." She also gained international fame starring as Queen Amidala in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy.

(Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) This Roslyn native and 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park was named "best looking" by his senior classmates and was a star lacrosse player. Oh, and by the way, he's listed in the yearbook by his first name, Jordan.

(Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) He was known as J.P. Rosenbaum when he swept Ashley Hebert off her feet to win "The Bachelorette" in 2011. Unlike many of these reality-show romances, this one seems to be working out. The pair married in 2012, and welcomed a baby boy in 2014.

(Credit: West Babylon High School) (Credit: West Babylon High School) This 1995 West Babylon High School bided his time on the school's tennis team.

(Credit: Jesse Gerstein PR) (Credit: Jesse Gerstein PR) Harold Dieterle won the first season of Bravo's hit television cooking competition "Top Chef" when it debuted in 2006. He graduated from West Babylon High School in 1995.

(Credit: Half Hollow Hills East HS) (Credit: Half Hollow Hills East HS) You may be a big fan of this 1994 graduate of Half Hollow Hills High School East and not even know it.

Kim Sozzi (Credit: Ultra Records) (Credit: Ultra Records) Singer Kim Sozzi has scored some rather divergent music industry successes. Her song "Letting Go" was featured on the "Dawson's Creek" soundtrack. She also performed "You Can Look But You Can't Touch," the entrance music for WWE Divas the Bella Twins. Her biggest feat, though, is scoring three No. 1 dance chart hits with "Feel Your Love," "Cry Tonight (Kiss Me Back)" and "Secret Love."

(Credit: Northport High School) (Credit: Northport High School) This Northport High School alumnus was known as Ian Bavitz when he graduated in 1994.

(Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner) Now known as Aesop Rock, this hip-hop performer and producer made waves in the underground music scene before finding a mainstream career that has included producing music for Nike’s Nike+iPod running series.

(Credit: St. Anthony's High School) (Credit: St. Anthony's High School) This 1997 St. Anthony's High School graduate played varsity hockey in grades 10 to 12, varsity lacrosse in 11th grade and sang in chorus throughout high school. The year he graduated his varsity hockey team won the Suffolk County title.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Rob Scuderi has won a pair of Stanley Cups during his NHL career, in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and here in 2012 with the Los Angeles Kings.

(Credit: East Meadow High School) (Credit: East Meadow High School) As a student at East Meadow High School, this 1996 graduate belonged to the Theater Guild and was voted "Most Dramatic" by his peers. He went by the nicknames "Pippin," "Bushy," "Jory," "Noah" and "Freshman," and selected this quote for his senior yearbook profile: "If you want peace then live alone, if you want to hide then find a stage."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Sibaja) (Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Sibaja) Actor and musician Adam Busch spent much of his senior year in Florida filming the TV show "The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo." He went on to play Warren Meers on the hit show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and has appeared in episodes of "Men at Work," "CSI," "Law and Order" and "Grey's Anatomy," along with some film roles.

(Credit: South Side High) (Credit: South Side High) In his senior yearbook, this 1993 graduate of South Side High School in Rockville Centre was named "Friendliest," "Most Athletic" and "Most Talented." When asked where he saw himself in 10 years, the captain of the varsity basketball team responded, "Broadcasting New Jersey Nets games on television."