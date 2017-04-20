Subscribe
    Long Island goes to the prom rewind: 2016

    By NEWSDAY.COM April 20, 2017 6:09 AM

    High school proms took place on Long Island through the end of June in 2016, and we were there to see all the cute prom dresses, unique hairstyles, corsages and tuxedos as teens arrived via limo for the big night. Some photos were taken with Instagram, an app that enhances the color and tone of photographs and also allows for special effects, such as the appearance of a Polaroid photo or other vintage look.

