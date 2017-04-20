Some high school student bodies take stock of the notable personalities getting ready to graduate, celebrating them as the best at something, or the best looking, or perhaps even destined for great things — and occasionally, that prediction comes true.



Here is a sampling of such senior superlatives, taken from schools across Long Island. See if you recognize any of these people pegged as standouts among their peers in past years. And if you have any senior superlatives you want featured on newsday.com, email josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Wildest Hair (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) The "Wildest Hair" superlative was awarded to Alison Haimes and Kevin Birmingham of East Islip High School in 1998.

Nuttiest (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) Tara Ledesma and Matt McManus were voted "Nuttiest" by their peers at East Islip High School in 1998. Ledesma is quoted in the yearbook as saying, "Tara Vision: It's the wave of the future!"

Most Unique (Credit: East Islip Public Library) (Credit: East Islip Public Library) Liz Iacullo and Feng Zheng were named "Most Unique" in the 2006 East Islip High School yearbook. Iacullo holds up a sign that reads: "We should have won 'Best Looking!' "

Most Dramatic (Credit: Plainview‑Old Bethpage Central School District) (Credit: Plainview‑Old Bethpage Central School District) The student body of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School has shown to have a knack for recognizing talent, especially when senior John Youngs was named the school's Class of 1967's "Most Dramatic" male (senior Chyrl Dembroff was chosen the Most Dramatic female student). Youngs is better known today as actor John Savage, who has appeared in several major motion pictures, including such notable films as "The Deer Hunter" (1978), "Do the Right Thing" (1989) and "The Godfather Part III" (1990).

Typical Seniors (Credit: Levittown Union Free School District) (Credit: Levittown Union Free School District) Allison Packert and Ken Randazzo were named the most "Typical Seniors" of MacArthur High School's Class of 1989.

Most Likely to Succeed (Credit: Plainview‑Old Bethpage Central School District) (Credit: Plainview‑Old Bethpage Central School District) Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School's Class of 1980 voted their classmates Josh Metlay and Diane Franklin the seniors "Most Likely to Succeed." Franklin was also picked as the female "Class Dramatist," and the nods ended up foretelling decisions, as Diane went on to star in several major motion pictures, including such '80's hits as "Better Off Dead," (1985) "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989) and "The Last American Virgin" (1982).

Most Sincere (Credit: East Hampton Union Free School District ) (Credit: East Hampton Union Free School District ) Ole Juul Gram Mary Ellen Wazlo was deemed "Most Sincere" of all the students of East Hampton High School's Class of 1959. (Notable fact: Ole was an exchange student from Denmark, yet still won the "Sincere" vote over all the other boys in his class.)

Best Dressed (Credit: Baldwin School District) (Credit: Baldwin School District) Hal Dunn and Denise Realmuto were named as the "Best Dressed" students among their peers in the Baldwin High School Class of 1973.

Wiliest (Credit: Long Beach City School District) (Credit: Long Beach City School District) Billy Crystal, Dee Dee Rosenberg and Eileen Nad were chosen the three "Williest" [sic] students of Long Beach High School's Class of 1965. Crystal has since proved he is indeed shrewd, going on star in such movies as "The Princess Bride," "Throw Momma from the Train," "When Harry Met Sally," "Analyze This" and "Monsters, Inc.," while also spending a season as a cast member on the iconic NBC TV show "Saturday Night Live."

Teachers' Trials (Credit: Hampton Bays Union Free School District) (Credit: Hampton Bays Union Free School District) Brian McCreedy and Lydia Berglin were determined to be the top "Teachers' Trials" among their peers in the Hampton Bays High School Class of 1958.

Most Literary (Credit: East Meadow Union Free School District) (Credit: East Meadow Union Free School District) East Meadow High School students Glenn Korman and Janet Bronstein were chosen as the "Most Literary" members of their class, the Class of 1978, by their peers.

Most Likely to Weasel Out of Trouble (Credit: Wantagh Union Free School District) (Credit: Wantagh Union Free School District) Wantagh High School Class of 1995 members Colin Higbee and Michele Mirro were chosen as the students "Most Likely to Weasel Out of Trouble."

Most Cosmopolitan (Credit: Kings Park Central School District) (Credit: Kings Park Central School District) Dave Boiles and Mary Mellon were named the "Most Cosmopolitan" students among their peers in King Park High School's Class of 1973.

Most Popular (Credit: Patchogue Medford School District) (Credit: Patchogue Medford School District) Kathleen Rowse was chosen by her classmates as the Most Popular girl of the Patchogue-Medford High School Class of 1929.

Best Dancers (Credit: Bellmore–Merrick Central High School District) (Credit: Bellmore–Merrick Central High School District) Carol Scheckman and David Cohen were chosen by their classmates as the Best Dancers of the Sanford H. Calhoun High School Senior Class of 1960.

Best dressed (Credit: Levittown Public School District) (Credit: Levittown Public School District) Senior Joann Forman was picked by her classmates as the Best Dressed female student in Levittown Memorial High School Class of 1960.

Most Individual (Credit: Valley Stream Central High School District) (Credit: Valley Stream Central High School District) Seniors Kevin Fagan and Mela Catanzaro were chosen as the "Most Individual" students in the Valley Stream Central High School Class of 1984.

Nicest Hair (Credit: Sayville Public School District ) (Credit: Sayville Public School District ) Sayville students Megan Mall and Matt Duerr were deemed the students with the Nicest Hair in the Class of 1989.

Nicest Eyes (Credit: Levittown Public School District) (Credit: Levittown Public School District) Donna Berry and Doug Koch were designated the students with the Nicest Eyes in the Division Avenue High School Class of 1990.

Best Dressed (Credit: Longwood Central School District) (Credit: Longwood Central School District) Shawn Dillon and Tarnita Sumpter were chosen by their peers as the Best Dressed male and female students of the Longwood High School Class of 1991.

Best Smile (Credit: Bellmore–Merrick Central High School District) (Credit: Bellmore–Merrick Central High School District) Seniors Pam Frank and Noah Yosha were chosen by their classmates as having the Best Smile of the John F. Kennedy High School Class of 1995.

Class Clowns (Credit: Middle Country Central School District) (Credit: Middle Country Central School District) Jay Acham and Diane James were named the Class Clowns in the Newfield High School Class of 1997.

Class Clown (Credit: Rockville Centre School District ) (Credit: Rockville Centre School District ) Amy Schumer in her "Class Comedian" South Side High School Class of 1999 yearbook photo.

Most Involved (Credit: Mineola School District) (Credit: Mineola School District) The Mineola High School Class of 2000 chose Lauren Scala as the Most Involved female member of their class. The 2000 Homecoming King Vishal Gandhi, left, was the male choice. Scala was also the Homecoming Queen. She's currently a reporter and TV personality working for the WNBC programs "Today in New York" and "New York Live."