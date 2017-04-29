Long Island sites on the National Register of Historic Places
The National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America's historic and archaeological resources. Here are some in the register on Long Island.
- H.S. homecomings
- 2014 H.S. proms
- LI historic sites
- Sandy
- Town officials
- Communities
- Festivals & Fairs
-
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.