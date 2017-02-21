TownsLong Island

The Spirit of St. Louis, Charles Lindbergh's airplane, is seen here lifting off from Roosevelt Field on a training flight on May 20, 1927.

Lindbergh would go on a victory tour after the successful flight, including a Manhattan parade in his honor on June 13, 1927.

Lindbergh would land in Paris a day later, on May 21, 1927, successfully completing a flight that lasted 33 hours, 30 minutes and 29.8 seconds, according to his Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography, also named "Spirit of St. Louis."

The 25-year old accomplished the flight alone in a silver monoplane -- the Spirit of St. Louis.

Charles Lindbergh lifted off at 7:52 a.m. from Roosevelt Field and made history, completing the first solo nonstop trans-Atlantic flight.

Thirteen years later, the Long Island Rail Road is the scene for one of the most heartbreaking moments in this region's history when a gunman fired upon passengers on the train.

These moments and others start a list of notable moments in Long Island history.

Discovery of DNA double helix - 1953 (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In 1953, scientists Francis Crick and James Watson made one of the most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century. The work they completed at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is considered the first accurate understanding of the structure of our genes and earned them the Nobel Peace Prize.

First women of the Merchant Marines - 1974 (Credit: Newsday/Stan Wolfson) (Credit: Newsday/Stan Wolfson) Curious male eyes examined Nancy Wagner as she strolled into the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point in 1974. Wagner, along with Francis Yates, Terry Olsen Preston and Ivy Barton Suter, were the first women to to graduate from any United States service academy. She was also the first female harbor pilot in the United States and was a member of the Class of 1978.

TWA Flight 800 crashes - July 17, 1996 (Credit: JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images) (Credit: JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images) On July 17, 1996, the Paris-bound TWA Flight 800, a Boeing 747, crashed into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, south of East Moriches. All 230 passengers and crew were killed as the plane exploded and crashed shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy Airport. A permanent memorial was built at Smith Point County Park.

Human remains found on Gilgo Beach - Dec. 11, 2010 (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) On Dec. 11, 2010, a Suffolk police search for missing sex-trade worker Shannan Gilbert led to the discovery of human remains between Gilgo and Cedar beaches. Police discovered 11 sets of human remains along Ocean Parkway over the span of a year, leading to a hunt for a possible serial killer.

Marcelo Lucero stabbing - Nov. 8, 2008 (Credit: Seedworks Films) (Credit: Seedworks Films) On Nov. 8, 2008, Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero, 37, was killed near Patchogue train station in a racially motivated hate crime. Jeffrey Conroy, who stabbed Lucero, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter as a hate crime. Six other teens were sentenced to between 5 and 8 years for their involvement.

Stony Brook University campus built - 1962 Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) In 1962, Stony Brook University's campus was built along the North Shore on land donated by local philanthropist Ward Melville. Since then, the university has become nationally recognized for its scientific research and development. Stony Brook University is seen here on April 25, 2015.

Robert Moses becomes first LI State Park - 1908 (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) In 1908, Gov. Charles Evan Hughs made the former Surf Hotel's property into the first Long Island State Park, then known at Fire Island State Park. It was later renamed Robert Moses State Park after the influential urban planner and first president of the Long Island State Parks Commission. Now, it attracts approximately 3.5 million visitors each year.

Full-line service on the LIRR begins - July 29, 1844 (Credit: David Morrison, LIRR / Newsday’s “Long Island: Our Story”) (Credit: David Morrison, LIRR / Newsday’s “Long Island: Our Story”) The Long Island Rail Road began full-line service across Long Island on July 29, 1844. Although the plan was first conceived in 1834, it wasn't until 10 years later that the line running from Brooklyn to Greenport was completed. Traveling at an average speed of 30 mph, an 1844 LIRR train was able to make a nonstop 96-mile run from the beginning to the end of the line in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The birth of Nassau County - Jan. 1, 1899 (Credit: Nassau County Museum Photos, Long Island Studies Institute) (Credit: Nassau County Museum Photos, Long Island Studies Institute) On Jan. 1, 1899, Nassau County was born.



Up until that date, the Towns of Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay were part of Queens County -- but when Queens became a part of New York City in 1898, leaders from those three towns met and decided to break away to form a new county. Mineola, once the county seat for Queens but a part of North Hempstead, was voted to serve the same role for Nassau -- and it was on July 13, 1900, when then-New York Gov. (and Oyster Bay local) Theodore Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for the first Nassau County Courthouse at the corner of Old Country Road and Franklin Avenue.

DeFeo family murdered, the home becomes ‘Amityville Horror’ - 1974 (Credit: Don Jacobsen) (Credit: Don Jacobsen) On Nov. 13, 1974, the DeFeo family of Amityville (Ronald Sr., 43, his wife, Louise, 42, their daughters, Dawn, 18, and Allison, 13, and two of their sons, Mark, 11, and John, 9) were found dead at home, each apparently shot while asleep. The DeFeo's 23-year-old son, Ronald Jr., the only surviving family member, would eventually confess to the killings. He's currently serving six sentences of 25-years-to-life in an upstate New York State prison. However, the murders -- and tales of hauntings reported by the Lutz family, the next residents -- gave the DeFeo's Amityville home an infamous reputation that spawned books and paranormal-themed films. Even today, it is still known as the "Amityville Horror" house.

Coast Guardsman finds Nazi saboteurs in Amagansett - 1942 On June 13, 1942, a four-man team of German saboteurs landed on an Amagansett beach, equipped with explosives intended for American targets.However, although making it as far as New York City despite being discovered by patrolling Coast Guardsman John Cullen, pictured, the leader of the would-be bombers ended up turning his team into U.S. authorities.As for Cullen, after his 1946 discharge he lived in Westbury--then moved to Virginia after retiring. He died at the age of 90 in September of 2011.

Mepham H.S. football hazing - 2003 (Credit: Nicole Bartoline) (Credit: Nicole Bartoline) In the summer of 2003 Bellmore's Wellington C. Mepham High School football team traveled to Pennsylvania for training camp, during which at least three students were hazed by their fellow teammates. The victims were sodomized with broomsticks, pinecones and golf balls. As a result, the team's 2003 football season was canceled and two of the three attackers were sentenced to juvenile detention centers in Pennsylvania in January 2004.

LIRR disability fraud - 2008 (Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) In 2008, the New York Times reported that LIRR employees had been paid nearly $250 million in federal occupational disability payments since 2000. Federal prosecutors contended that some of the people receiving disability payments were healthy enough to play golf and engage in other strenuous exercise. In 2011, federal investigators filed a criminal complaint that stated LIRR workers collected disability benefits at a rate 12 times higher than Metro-North workers, and that 869 of the workers between 50 and 55 who retired during a five-year period ending in 2008 got disability awards..The complaint said that three orthopedists, one who was by then deceased, received "million of dollars" to approve more than 90 percent of the LIRR workers they saw. In the ensuing investigations and prosecutions of the conspiracy, 33 people, including 29 former LIRR workers, were convicted of making bogus disability claims.

John Spano and the Islanders - 1997 (Credit: Newsday File / David L. Pokress) (Credit: Newsday File / David L. Pokress) John Spano's attempt to buy the Islanders remains one of the most bizarre scams in sports history. Spano, a Dallas businessman, agreed to buy the team from John Pickett for $165 million in 1996. In February 1997, the National Hockey League unanimously approved the sale of the team to Spano. Two months later, the sale closed as Pickett received $15 million from a Fleet Bank loan and a promise for millions more. When the millions weren't paid, the NHL barred Spano from running the day-to-day operations of the team. In July 1997, Newsday obtained documents that revealed a trail of bounced checks and broken promises, which triggered a U.S. Justice Department probe into Spano's business dealings. By July 10, Spano gave up his claim to the Islanders and two weeks later was indicted in U.S. District Court in Uniondale on wire and fraud charges in the Islanders deal. Ownership of the team reverted back to Pickett. In October, Spano pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of fraud lodged by Long Island and Texas prosecutors on charges of bank fraud not connected to the Islanders deal. In early January 2000, Spano was sentenced to 5 years, 11 months in prison on the four counts of fraud he pleaded guilty to in 1997. He was released from prison in June 2004.

Long Island's first English settlement - 1640 (Credit: David Reich-Hale) (Credit: David Reich-Hale) So, where was Long Island's first English town? It depends on who you ask. Southold says it was first, and they use the geographical argument that settlers from Connecticut came across the Long Island Sound to the North Fork. Southampton simply claims to be first. Either way, Long Island's first English settlement came in 1640, and it took place on the East End.

Teddy Roosevelt becomes president - Sept. 14, 1901 (Credit: Charles Duprez) (Credit: Charles Duprez) On Sept. 6, 1901, President William McKinley was at a fair in Buffalo, when an assassin shot him twice in the chest. For a week, McKinley recovered, but he then took a turn for the worse -- and died on Sept. 14. His vice president, Theodore Roosevelt, would become the nation's 26th president. Perhaps the best-known Long Islander in American history, Roosevelt served in the White House until 1908. But his accomplishments didn't begin, or end, in our nation's capital. He was a Rough Rider in Cuba, a corporation-and-union-busting governor in Albany and the police commissioner in New York City. But it was in 1901 when Roosevelt, who lived at Sagamore Hill in Cove Neck, became the only president in U.S. history from Long Island.

Vanderbilt Cup Race - Oct. 4, 1904 (Credit: Nassau County Museum Collection) (Credit: Nassau County Museum Collection) On Oct. 8, 1904, the car age made the drive to Long Island. On that date, the first Vanderbilt Cup Race was held. It was the first international auto race in the United States. The race was held on a circular route that included Jericho Turnpike and a new road named Long Island Motor Parkway. Motor Parkway would later be recognized as the first road built just for cars.

The Hurricane of 1938 - Sept. 21, 1938 No one knew it was coming. Without warning, a hurricane blasted the region on Sept. 21, 1938, killing 50 on Long Island, 29 of them in or near Westhampton Beach. How bad was the damage? Well, streets about a mile from the shore were drowned inasmuch as six feet of water. Of 179 summer places situated between Quogue and Moriches Inlet, only 26 shells of homes remained. In Montauk, where two fishermen died, the community was cut off from the rest of Long Island for two days. Pictured is a destroyed home in Westhampton Beach.

The birth of suburbia - Oct. 1, 1947 (Credit: Cliff De Bear) (Credit: Cliff De Bear) Modern Long Island was born when four-room homes for returning veterans went on the market in Island Trees, which would soon be renamed Levittown. Today, a suburban home isn't hard to find. Back then, the homes were in great demand. Veterans camped out, hoping to obtain one of the new homes built by developer Bill Levitt. The first families moved into Levittown on Oct. 1, 1947.

LIRR crash - Feb. 17, 1950 (Credit: Newsday / Howard Edwards) (Credit: Newsday / Howard Edwards) On Feb. 17, 1950, a Long Island Rail Road accident in Rockville Centre killed 32 and injured more than 100 other travelers. Workmen are seen here removing crushed cars and installing new track at the scene of the accident. The crash happened when a Babylon-bound train left the Lynbrook Village station and switched to a temporary one-way track. A New York City-bound train came in from the opposite direction. A Newsday article said when the two trains crashed into each other, they were sheared open as if sliced by a giant can opener. It would not be the last LIRR accident in 1950. On the night of Nov. 22, two eastbound trains would collide in Richmond Hill, Queens, killing 78 people. A Hempstead train had stalled due to faulty brakes, and a Babylon-bound train, which had left Penn Station soon after, crashed into it.

Diocese of Rockville Centre created - May 26, 1957 (Credit: Newsday ) (Credit: Newsday ) Along with 4,000 marchers, 11 bands and Long Island's Catholic faithful, Bishop Walter P. Kellenberg became the head of the new Diocese of Rockville Centre. For 15 years, he led churches in Nassau and Suffolk through unprecedented growth. The celebration came after Pope Pius XII issued a papal bull, declaring that the region would break away from the Diocese of Brooklyn. The growth spurt led Kellenberg to nickname himself "Kickoff Kellenberg," because he was often asking for donations or dedicating new buildings on Long Island, where 483,000 Catholics lived amid a population of 1.6 million people.

Nystrom's goal - May 24, 1980 (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress) (Credit: Newsday / David L. Pokress) The New York Islanders were one of the best teams in the National Hockey League in 1977, 1978 and 1979, but Long Island's team kept falling short in the playoffs. The most painful of losses came in 1979, when the favored Islanders lost their semifinals matchup against the hated New York Rangers. Then Bobby Nystrom's goal happened. His overtime goal against the Philadelphia Flyers gave the Islanders their first Stanley Cup, ending years of playoff letdowns. The Islanders would go on to become one of hockey's great dynasties, winning four straight Stanley Cup titles, including defeating the Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers in 1983.

Shoreham, without nuclear power - Feb. 28, 1989 (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) It's perhaps the biggest business mistake in Long Island history, as no abandoned regional project tops the Shoreham nuclear power plant in terms of cost or impact. The $5.2-billion-plus plant was scrapped after years of protests and the finding that Long Island couldn't be evacuated in case of a major plant accident. On Feb. 28, 1989, Gov. Mario Cuomo and LILCO chief William Catacosinos went public with a plan to decommission Shoreham. This would not come cheap. While it was decommissioned and sold to the state for $1 in 1989, the debacle continues to resonate: Ratepayers are still paying more than $2 billion in remaining Shoreham plant costs.

Amy Fisher shoots Mary Jo Buttafuoco - May 19, 1992 (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood) (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood) Long Island earned national attention for all the wrong reasons when the teenage girlfriend of a married body shop owner shot his wife in the face. Amy Fisher was 17 when she drove to the Buttafuoco home in Massapequa on May 19, 1992 and shot Mary Jo Buttafuoco. Mary Jo survived, and the trial would become a national spectacle. The story led to multiple TV movies, including one in which Alyssa Milano played Fisher, dubbed the "Long Island Lolita." Fisher in seen here at Nassau County Court in Mineola on Sept. 14, 1992. At the trial, she pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault and spent six years in prison. After she was released, Fisher wrote a column for the Long Island Press and then launched an adult entertainment career.

LIRR shooting - Dec. 7, 1993 (Credit: Newsday / Al Raia) (Credit: Newsday / Al Raia) The 5:33 p.m. train out of Penn Station had made its way to the Merillon Avenue station in Garden City when a gunman opened fire, killing six and injuring 19 others. Colin Ferguson, 35, of Jamaica, might have killed more had two passengers not jumped him when he stopped to reload his gun. Among those killed was Dennis McCarthy. His son, Kevin McCarthy, was among the injured. Dennis' widow and Kevin's mother Carolyn McCarthy became a vigilant gun control activist after the incident. In 1996, she ran for office when her congressman, Dan Frisa (R-Westbury), voted to repeal the 1994 assault weapon ban. McCarthy won that race and stayed on Capitol Hill until stepping down from her seat in the House of Representatives in 2015.

Tiger purrs, then strikes - 1995, 2002 (Credit: AFP / Getty Images ) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images ) It wasn't the most auspicious of starts: A 19-year-old prodigy named Eldrick showed up at the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton and was forced to withdraw in the second round with a wrist injury. In 2002, that same prodigy, better known as Tiger Woods, hoisted the U.S. Open trophy after triumphing at Farmingdale's Bethpage Black.

Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider - June 12, 2000 (Credit: Brookhaven National Lab) (Credit: Brookhaven National Lab) Since it was turned on in June 2000, the Brookhaven National Laboratory Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider has been smashing atoms together at close to the speed of light. Physicists from around the world have made the trip to Long Island to see how matter behaved immediately after the Big Bang. The great scientific breakthrough was noted on June 12, 2000, when the first images of particles streaming from a collision point were produced. It was like a time machine to the first moments of our universe. The collider is made of crisscrossing rings of superconducting magnets. It's enclosed in a tunnel 2.4 miles in circumference. In two rings, beans of heavy ions are accelerated to nearly the speed of light in opposite directions, held in their orbits by powerful magnetic fields. And this great science marvel is right here along Suffolk County.

Superstorm Sandy - Oct. 29, 2012 (Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) As superstorm Sandy barreled up the East Coast, dire warning after dire warning made it clear this wasn't going to be like any other storm. The reports came in from the Carolinas, and then the Maryland and Delaware shores. The New Jersey shore was slammed as well, damaging some of the Garden State's iconic boardwalks. And then the storm reached Long Island, battering the entire region, and leaving many South Shore communities, such as Long Beach and Lindenhurst, badly beaten. The famous Long Beach boardwalk was destroyed but has since been rebuilt, a testament to the region's ability to bounce back, while many residents are still coping with the lasting effects of the storm's brutal impact.