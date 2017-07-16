Subscribe
    Residents express concern over cost of library overhaul

    Updated
    By  denise.bonilla@newsday.com

    Assistant director Lisa Kropp says the Lindenhurst Memorial

    Assistant director Lisa Kropp says the Lindenhurst Memorial Library, built in 1969, needs to be brought into the 21st century. (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Residents attending the first public meeting on a proposed $16 million renovation of Lindenhurst Memorial Library agreed the facility needs an overhaul, but some questioned what they said is a hefty price tag.

    Under the proposed plan, discussed at the meeting Thursday, the 22,000-square-foot library would gain nearly 10,000 square feet of space. Among the improvements would be more meeting...

