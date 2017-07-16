Residents attending the first public meeting on a proposed $16 million renovation of Lindenhurst Memorial Library agreed the facility needs an overhaul, but some questioned what they said is a hefty price tag.
Under the proposed plan, discussed at the meeting Thursday, the 22,000-square-foot library would gain nearly 10,000 square feet of space. Among the improvements would be more meeting...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.