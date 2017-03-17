St. Patrick's Day celebrations around Long Island
St. Patrick's Day celebrations are in full swing in March as Long Islanders break out the green to enjoy the Irish holiday. Check out some of our favorite photos of people having St. Patrick's fun. Send your photos to josh.stewart@newsday.com.
