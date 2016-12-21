Subscribe
    TownsLong Island

    You know you're from Nassau when . . .

    You know your history, therefore your bragging rights:
    You know your history, therefore your bragging rights: The Gold Coast inspired F. Scott Fitzgerald to write "The Great Gatsby" in 1925. So Leonardo DiCaprio may summer in Suffolk, but Jay Gatsby? He's a Nassau native. (Credit: Getty Images)

    December 21, 2016 5:27 AM

    Nassau and Suffolk counties have distinct identities, and the people who live in each area have special knowledge that ties them to their counties. For instance, if you're from Nassau, you know the actual places in all the Billy Joel songs and Roosevelt Field is a second home. These examples were culled from our social media followers and staff. Send your suggestions to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

