You know you're from Nassau when...

You've eaten All American. The All American Drive-In, on Merrick Road in Massapequa, has been in business since 1963 and serves burgers, fries, hot dogs and a few other grill items, as well as shakes and sodas. Aside from a few picnic tables, there's no seating, and at times the parking lot gets maxed out by the cars coming in and out to grab some grub. Expect big crowds -- and not just for the tastes, but the prices. A hamburger costs $1.40, a cheeseburger $1.60 and large fries $1.75. (Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe)
Nassau and Suffolk counties have distinct identities, and the people who live in each area have special knowledge that ties them to their counties. For instance, if you're from Nassau, you know the actual places in all the Billy Joel songs and Roosevelt Field is a second home. The following examples were culled from our social media followers and staff. Send your suggestions to litowns@newsday.com....
