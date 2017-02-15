Subscribe
    You know you're from Suffolk when . . .

    February 15, 2017 9:57 PM

    Nassau and Suffolk counties have distinct identities, and the people living in each area have special knowledge that ties them to their counties. For instance, if you're from Suffolk, you know how to pronounce Ronkonkoma, Hauppauge, Islandia, Copiague and Patchogue. These examples were culled from our social media followers and staff. Send your suggestions to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

