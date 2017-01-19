HIGHLIGHTS Quality-of-life issues raised at New Hyde Park public hearing

Foes contend communities have most to lose, least to gain

Residents of communities along the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line came out in big numbers Thursday to speak against a $2 billion proposal to build a third track that they said would devastate their quality of life.

In sharp contrast to other public hearings earlier this week in Westbury in Hempstead, where opposition to the plan was scarce, Thursday morning’s hearing in New Hyde Park was packed with residents and business owners from the village, and nearby Floral Park. They said they would bear the brunt of the construction for the proposed third track, while reaping the least benefits.

“If you put all the employees that are involved with all the local businesses ... you will see people losing their jobs,” said Tim Dalton, a Floral Park resident and business owner who lived through the last major LIRR project in his village — the elevation and reconstruction of Floral Park Station in 1960. “That was for a more modern Long Island at the time. This doesn’t seem like a project that has much thought.”

Project officials say the LIRR Expansion Project, as it is formally called, would drastically improve service for hundreds of thousands of commuters by eliminating the two-track bottleneck between Floral Park and Hicksville. The extra capacity would allow the LIRR to run extra trains, especially in the opposite direction during peak hours, and more easily work around service disruptions on one track, officials say.

But several of the speakers at the hearing, which included many elected officials from New Hyde Park and Floral Park, questioned the need for the project, and suggested other improvements, such as additional switch points between the two existing Main Line tracks, would accomplish the same benefits with less impact.

“I think delays are a problem, but it’s not the third track, or lack thereof, it’s broken rails. It’s defective signals, and so on and so forth,” New Hyde Park Mayor Robert Lofaro said at the hearing. “We do not believe a third track is necessary and will solve all the problems.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Other residents raised concerns that homeowners near the construction would successfully challenge their tax assessments — passing the tax burden to other neighbors and businesses. And they expressed skepticism over the project’s estimated budget of $2 billion and three- to four-year construction time frame. Floral Park Mayor Thomas Tweedy called the figures “grossly underestimated.”

Supporters of the project said they sympathized with the residents’ concerns, but urged the railroad and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who proposed the effort a year ago, to push ahead with the third track, which they say could be an economic boon for Nassau and Suffolk.

“It doesn’t mean that concerns raised by residents nearby aren’t legitimate. The MTA and the railroad should address those concerns,” said Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association and co-chairman of the Right Track for Long Island Coalition, a consortium of project supporters. “But this project is critically important to our region. And decades from now people will say, ‘Wow. What would our region be like if this third track didn’t happen?’”