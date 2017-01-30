HIGHLIGHTS Suffolk, Nassau coalition offers plan to boost aid

MTA payroll tax, rideshare surcharges targeted

Commuters on Long Island’s two financially struggling bus systems deserve their “fair share” of billions in transportation spending planned by state and federal lawmakers, transit advocates and local legislators said Monday.

At a news conference organized by Vision Long Island, a planning group, a bipartisan coalition of Nassau and Suffolk lawmakers put forth a five-point plan to generate increased, and recurring, funding for the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, and Suffolk County Transit. Both have faced major funding crises in recent months.

At the center of the plan are calls on the state to redirect some of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s revenue streams to the two local transit agencies, including by allotting them a portion of the MTA’s payroll mobility tax and any surcharges from rideshare services such as Uber, if and when they are legalized on Long Island.

The coalition, which met in East Farmingdale, also said that any federal transportation and infrastructure spending plan considered in Washington, D.C., should include funds for NICE and Suffolk Transit.

“We hear about dollars on the federal level for transportation — trillions and trillions,” Vision Long Island executive director Eric Alexander said. “And then on the state level — big plans for billions and billions. We hear about [the LIRR’s proposed]third track. Well, how about the buses that get people to work every day?”

The calls for more state and federal transit aid come as NICE faces its latest seven-figure operating deficit, which could result in major service reductions. Suffolk eliminated eight routes in October to cut $4 million from its budget.

Representatives for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.