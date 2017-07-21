Amtrak’s infrastructure renewal work at Penn Station is moving ahead as planned, a key official said Friday.

At the end of the second week of the repairs, which has required the Long Island Rail Road to reduce rush-hour service at Penn, Amtrak chief operating officer Scot Naparstek said in a conference call with reporters that the work is already 25 percent to 30 percent complete and continuing “on pace.”

“We are on schedule or very slightly ahead,” said Naparstek, who thanked Penn customers for their patience and flexibilty, and praised the LIRR and NJ Transit for their planning and comunication efforts. “I think everything has gone as or better than expected.”

In its second week working on a section of tracks just west of the station platforms, Amtrak crews installed all the major components needed at a switching location, finished planned demolition work at Track 10 and began pouring concrete for new track components there.

Naparstek said the project did experience “one hiccup” when some poured concrete did not set correctly, resulting in the work having to be re-done. But, he said, Amtrak built extra time into its plan in case of such an occurrence, and it had “no impact on the schedule.”

Amtrak has said it aims to finish the work around Labor Day and restore full service at Penn by the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The summer track outages have resulted in what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has dubbed “the summer of hell” for LIRR commuters. The railroad is running fewer rush-hour trains at Penn and supplementing its trains with express buses and ferries.

Naparstek said Friday that Amtrak officials “do not anticipate any issues with completing the project on scope and on time.”