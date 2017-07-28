Amtrak has completed the first phase of its infrastructure renewal work at Penn Station on schedule and is now moving ahead with the second phase, which includes replacing a particularly complex segment of tracks.

In its weekly progress report for the Penn Station work, Amtrak said it had completed the first phase of the project, which included “the demolition, removal and renewal” of track switches in an area west of the station’s platforms known as “A interlocking.” As part of that work, crews also replaced wooden rail ties and installed new switch machines.

Over the past week, Amtrak crews also installed new third rails, poured concrete, and performed signal and power tests on the new tracks.

The second phase, which is expected to last until Labor Day weekend, includes completely replacing a “diamond scissor crossing” a particularly complex junction where parallel rails cross over each other, creating a diamond shape.

“It should be noted that this diamond scissor crossing has unique curvature in the stock rail that is not found on standard switches,” Amtrak said in a statement. “All of this requires the movement of specialized pieces of track equipment that must traverse in and out of the area to bring in materials which cannot be stored (due to limited space) near the job site.”

The ongoing construction work has required taking three of Penn Station’s 21 tracks out of service for most of July and August, resulting in the LIRR reducing rush hour service at the station.

As the first two did, the third week of the LIRR’s “summer of hell,” as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has dubbed it, went largely smoothly. The MTA revealed on Wednesday that its mitigation plan, which includes operating express buses and ferries, reducing fares to Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue, and having more customer service personnel available, is costing the agency $58 million.