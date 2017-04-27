HIGHLIGHTS Accelerated repairs to disrupt service through fall, officials say

Ex-MTA Chief Thomas Prendergast to lead review of aging hub

This summer could be particularly brutal for LIRR riders as Amtrak shuts down Penn Station tracks for prolonged periods on weekdays — including during rush hours — and crams two to three years of planned infrastructure upgrades into a few months.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Amtrak’s president and chief executive, Charles “Wick” Moorman, laid out the agency’s plan to address many of the aging station’s problems. They have come to light in recent weeks after major service disruptions, including for the LIRR, Penn’s primary tenant.

The century-old hub is the agency’s primary Manhattan terminal for its railroad as well as LIRR and NJ Transit.

“The events of the past month have shown that we just have to step up our game there. We have to get in and accelerate a renewal program what was scheduled to stretch out over another two or three years and get that work done more quickly,” Moorman said. “Obviously it’s going to have some impact on folks over the summer . . . We’ll give people plenty of time before the work begins to digest what those impacts will be. But I think this is critical work and it’s work that Amtrak needs to go ahead and get done.”

Moorman declined to share details on the kind of disruptions that are expected until Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn Station and the tracks and tunnels leading to it, meets with representatives from the LIRR and NJ Transit to discuss their plan and ways to mitigate its impact on riders. But a source briefed by Amtrak on the plan said it involves taking up to four of Penn’s 21 tracks out of service for prolonged periods.

The project will cost “tens of millions of dollars” and will be funded by Amtrak, which plans to defer some planned technology initiatives to pay for it, Moorman said. The bulk of the work will take place over the summer months, but will last into some weekends after the season, he said.

Moorman said the summer renewal project will be concentrated in the “western throat” of Penn — the busiest transit hub in the nation, through which 600,000 customers travel each day. Half of them are LIRR riders.

The work, which includes replacing tracks and switches, including some that date to the 1970s, has been underway for years, but was concentrated on weekends. With the string of Penn infrastructure failures in recent weeks — including two train derailments in just over a week — and the next phase of the work taking place in “the most complex part of the station,” Moorman said a more aggressive approach is “prudent.”

On Thursday, Amtrak announced it will bring in former MTA Chief Thomas Prendergast to head a comprehensive review of the deteriorating transit hub.

“After only a short time here at Amtrak, it has become apparent to me that we need to accelerate major renewal work in New York Penn Station,” Moorman said in a statement. “Using our limited resources, we have made this renewal project a priority to ensure the continuity of travel in the region. Without these improvements, Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road could continue to see major disruptions, which could also have an impact on passenger safety.”

Prendergast, who stepped down as chairman and chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in January, will be brought in to lead a large-scale review of Amtrak-owned and operated Penn Station and make recommendations, Moorman said.

Prendergast is credited with spearheading the largest infrastructure investment in MTA history — the agency’s current $30 billion, five-year capital program.

Moorman, who took over the job in September, said the railroad plans “a series of major projects beginning in May and continuing through the fall . . . These projects will require track closures, operational coordination and schedule changes, which will impact the service of all of the railroads operating in Penn Station.”

He said Amtrak will collaborate with the LIRR and NJ Transit “to plan this work in order to minimize disruptions and inconvenience for our customers who rely on us for service.”

At the same time that Prendergast devises a long-term plan for Penn, Amtrak is addressing more immediate infrastructure issues.

The plan would require a “slew of service outages” that could include taking up to four of Penn’s 21 tracks out of service for months at a time, a source said, adding that the aim is to perform “multiple years’ worth of work over the summer season.”

Penn has been plagued by rush-hour service disruptions in recent weeks caused by mismatched pieces of rail, collapsing wooden rail ties, dangling overhead electrical wires and faulty switches. The problems have disproportionately impacted LIRR passengers.

Just Thursday morning, with little notice, LIRR announced that customers should expect delays and cancellations during the morning rush “due to Amtrak track maintenance.” About an hour later, however, the LIRR reported good service on all branches.

As part of its plan for Penn, Amtrak also announced its intention to create a joint operations center at the station that would include representatives from the LIRR and NJ Transit. Both railroads have said in recent weeks that they want more say in the day-to-day operations of the station, which is owned and operated by Amtrak.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for the creation of a joint command center there, in part to address security concerns after a stampede at Penn Station this month that injured 16 people.