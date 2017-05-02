Subscribe
    Amtrak plans to shut down Penn tracks twice for 44 days

    Commuters dodge snowflakes at the LIRR station on

    Commuters dodge snowflakes at the LIRR station on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Mineola. A Penn Station infrastructure renewal plan is expected to disrupt LIRR service throughout the summer. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Amtrak plans two track shutdowns for a total of 44 days this summer to repair Penn Station’s aging infrastructure, according to a proposal obtained by Newsday on Tuesday.

    The agency’s “New York Penn Station Project Work Plan,” which is not final, proposes the lengthy service changes during July and August.

    A 19-day shutdown beginning July 7 and lasting until July 25 will come with a...

