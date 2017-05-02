Amtrak plans to shut down Penn tracks twice for 44 days

Amtrak plans two track shutdowns for a total of 44 days this summer to repair Penn Station’s aging infrastructure, according to a proposal obtained by Newsday on Tuesday.
The agency’s “New York Penn Station Project Work Plan,” which is not final, proposes the lengthy service changes during July and August.
A 19-day shutdown beginning July 7 and lasting until July 25 will come with a...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.