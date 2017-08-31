Amtrak has completed its Penn Station summer infrastructure renewal work that diverted some LIRR commuters from the Manhattan hub, clearing the way for regular operations to resume next week, officials said Thursday.

“This accelerated work was an enormous undertaking. We did it on time, on budget, and most importantly, safely,” said Amtrak co-CEO Charles ‘‘Wick’’ Moorman in a statement. “We thank passengers for their patience and flexibility, and our commuter partners, local governments and the states for their collaboration this summer. This summer’s work and support from our partners will result in greater reliability in the future.”

The eight-week-long project focused on “A Interlocking,” the critical sorting mechanism that routes incoming and outgoing trains that enter and exit Penn Station from the Hudson River tunnel and the Long Island Rail Road’s West Side Yard to the various station tracks and platforms.

The work in A Interlocking included total track and switch replacements that will improve the reliability of train service through this area in Penn, officials said.

“We have more work planned throughout the fall, winter and into next year to improve other areas of track within New York Penn Station,’’ Moorman said. ‘‘Most of this work will be handled during our normal weekend maintenance periods and should not have major impacts to service levels.”