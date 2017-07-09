During Amtrak’s summer renewal project, the railroad plans to reduce rush-hour service at Penn and originate and terminate some trains in other cities.

Select Empire Service trains will operate to and from Grand Central Terminal.

In coordination with New York State Department of Transportation, three round-trip Empire Service trains (six total trains) will operate between Albany-Rensselaer and Grand Central Terminal during the renewal work period, from July 10 to Sept. 1.

The following service adjustments have been made to Amtrak’s weekday schedule, including those previously announced, which will be in effect from July 10 to Sept. 1. Customers can expect some minor run-time changes to the regularly scheduled service, particularly for routes that have been modified during the renewal period:

Northeast Corridor service

Empire Service: Monday-Friday, three roundtrip trains (six total trains) will operate between Albany-Rensselaer (ALB) and New York Grand Central Terminal (NYG). Albany-Rensselaer to New York Grand Central Terminal: 230, 236 and 242. Grand Central to Albany-Rensselaer: 233, 235 and 239. Please note: On the weekends, train 233 will originate from New York Penn (NYP). On Fridays, trains 255 and 293 will be canceled. Train 291 will operate daily from New York Penn to Rutland, Vermont, (RUD) station.

Northeast Regional: Three roundtrip trains (six total trains) 110, 111, 127, 180, 183 and 186 have been canceled between New York City and Washington, D.C. Three trains will also make additional stops to accommodate passengers. Train 79 will make an extra stop at Metropark (MET), train 129 will make an extra stop at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and train 193 will make an extra stop at North Philadelphia (PHN). Service between New York City and Boston will operate as scheduled.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Keystone Service: Three roundtrip trains (six total trains) 651, 653, 655, 642, 650 and 652, which normally operate between Harrisburg and New York City, will only operate between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. One roundtrip train (two total trains) 640 and 643 will operate between Newark, New Jersey, and Harrisburg. Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg will operate as scheduled.

Adirondack/Maple Leaf Service: The Adirondack, operating between New York City and Montreal, and the Maple Leaf, operating between New York City and Toronto, will be combined during the renewal period. Customers will depart New York Penn daily and travel to Albany-Rensselaer, where the trains will be separated and continue on to their respective destinations.

Acela Express: No changes.

Long distance services that operate on the Northeast Corridor

Crescent: Normally operating between New York City and New Orleans, this service will originate and end in Washington, D.C., daily during the renewal period. Connections will be provided on other Northeast Corridor trains.

Normally operating between New York City and New Orleans, this service will originate and end in Washington, D.C., daily during the renewal period. Connections will be provided on other Northeast Corridor trains. Silver Service: Tickets that are normally only available to long-distance customers traveling between New York City and Tampa/Miami will be open to all Northeast Corridor travelers during the renewal period.

Tickets that are normally only available to long-distance customers traveling between New York City and Tampa/Miami will be open to all Northeast Corridor travelers during the renewal period. Cardinal Service: Tickets that are normally only available to long-distance customers traveling between New York City and Chicago will be open to all Northeast Corridor travelers during the renewal period.

Source: Amtrak