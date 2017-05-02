HIGHLIGHTS Track shutdowns expected to disrupt service throughout summer

Amtrak gets $105M boost in federal funds for Penn , NE corridor

Officials with Amtrak, the Long Island Rail Road and NJ Transit will meet Thursday to hammer out the details of a Penn Station infrastructure renewal plan that is expected to disrupt LIRR service throughout the summer, officials said Tuesday.

The three railroads will meet together for the first time since a series of major infrastructure failures at Penn for what Amtrak called “further development” of the plan, which will include prolonged weekday track shutdowns beginning this month and lasting until about Labor Day.

“All groups are working with the common goal of creating service schedules that minimize impact on the traveling public when we do the necessary upgrades to Penn Station,” Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn Station, said in a statement. “We will jointly communicate this information once a unified approach has been agreed to, potentially next week.”

Amtrak, which met separately with officials from LIRR and NJ Transit — on Monday, last week announced the plan to expedite the replacement of aging track components on the west end of Penn Station, through which 600,000 customers travel each day. The work was originally set to be carried out during weekends over the next two to three years.

Beth DeFalco, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent agency, said Tuesday that the MTA is “in discussions with Amtrak and will continue to meet with them to ensure our riders’ best interests are represented.”

NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro in a letter to riders Tuesday said the agency has received Amtrak’s preliminary plan, but “needs to fully scrutinize the information and negotiate with Amtrak in terms of our needs on behalf of our customers.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, on Tuesday announced a $105 million increase in federal funding for Amtrak — $75 million of which will be dedicated to the Northeast Corridor, which includes Penn Station. The increase brings Amtrak’s federal subsidy to $1.495 billion.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Amtrak officials have said limited funding has made it difficult for the agency to keep up with needed maintenance and upgrades at Penn, where some track infrastructure dates to the 1970s. Schumer called the funding increase “a huge win for commuters in the region.”

“I’ve already spoken to Amtrak and made it clear, these extra dollars should be used to quickly make the necessary repairs to tracks in and out of Penn Station and advance the critically important Gateway project,” Schumer said, referencing Amtrak’s $24 billion proposal to build a new rail tunnel across the Hudson River.

The planned upgrades at Penn come amid a ridership boon at the LIRR that is projected to continue, despite one recent hiccup. LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski announced last week that a 25-month streak of increasing ridership came to an end in March, when the LIRR carried fewer customers than during the same month last year.

Nowakowski attributed the decline of “four-tenths of one percent” to harsh weather, including a March 14 blizzard that resulted in the LIRR carrying about 10 percent of the riders it does on a typical weekday.

For the year, ridership is 1.8 percent higher than during the same period in 2016 — keeping the LIRR on pace to breaking its modern ridership record for the third-straight year. The LIRR carried 89.3 million people last year, the most since 1949.

“Ridership is going to continue to grow on the Long Island Rail Road, and that’s all the more reason why we need to continue supporting investments in expanding its capacity,” said Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association, a business and planning group. “The system has to be reliable or people will move away from it.”