Amtrak will take tracks at Penn Station out of service “throughout the summer and beyond” to make needed repairs and upgrades and will bring in former MTA chief Thomas Prendergast to head a comprehensive review of the deteriorating transit hub, Amtrak said Thursday.

“After only a short time here at Amtrak, it has become apparent to me that we need to accelerate major renewal work in New York Penn Station,” Amtrak chief executive Wick Moorman said in a statement. “Using our limited resources, we have made this renewal project a priority to ensure the continuity of travel in the region. Without these improvements, Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road could continue to see major disruptions, which could also have an impact on passenger safety.”

Prendergast, who stepped down as chairman and chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in January, will be brought in to lead a large scale review of Penn Station and make recommendations, Moorman said.

Prendergast is credited with spearheading the largest infrastructure investment in MTA history — the agency’s current $30 billion, five-year capital program.

Moorman, who took over the job in September 2016, said the railroad plans “a series of major projects beginning in May and continuing through the fall . . . These projects will require track closures, operational coordination and schedule changes, which will impact the service of all of the railroads operating in Penn Station.”

He said Amtrak will collaborate with the LIRR and NJ Transit “to plan this work in order to minimize disruptions and inconvenience for our customers who rely on us for service.”

At the same time that Prendergast devises a long-term plan for Penn, which is used by more than 600,000 customers each day, Amtrak is addressing more immediate infrastructure issues.

The plan would require a “slew of service outages” that could include taking up to four of Penn’s 21 tracks out of service for months at a time, a source said.

The source said the aim is to perform “multiple years’ worth of work over the summer season.”

Penn has been plagued by calamitous rush-hour service disruptions in recent weeks caused by mismatched pieces of rail, collapsing wooden rail ties, dangling overhead electrical wires and faulty switches. The problems have disproportionately impacted LIRR passengers, who account for about half of all riders into and out of Penn each day.

Just Thursday morning, with little notice, LIRR announced that customers should expect delays and cancellations during the morning rush “due to Amtrak track maintenance.” About an hour later, however, the LIRR reported good service on all branches.

As part of its plan for Penn, Amtrak also announced its intention to create a joint operations center at the station that would include representatives from the LIRR and NJ Transit. Both railroads have said in recent weeks that they want more say in the day-to-day operations of the station, which is owned and operated by Amtrak.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for the creation of a joint command center there, in part to address security concerns after a stampede at Penn Station this month that injured 16 people.