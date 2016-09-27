HIGHLIGHTS Railroad, Amtrak to share new Farley Post Office complex

2 subway stations will also be rebuilt during mega-overhaul

The Long Island Rail Road will move its Penn Station operations to a “magnificent” new train hall across the street at the Farley Post Office building as part of a $1.6 billion overhaul of the West Side transit hub, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

At a Manhattan meeting of the Association for a Better New York, Cuomo unveiled the plan for the new Penn Station/Moynihan Station complex, which he said will open in 2020.

The highlight of the announcement was Cuomo’s revelation that the Moynihan train hall, which has been planned for about 20 years as a new home for Amtrak, will also house the LIRR. Under the original plan, the LIRR would have remained in Penn, which Cuomo described as dilapidated and “terrible.”

“It’s dirty. It’s dingy. It’s dark. It’s not what New York is all about,” said Cuomo, adding that the original plan to leave the LIRR behind as Amtrak moved to Moynihan “made no sense” because the LIRR carries far more riders each day.

The new 250,000-square-foot complex will be twice the size of Penn Station and larger than Grand Central Terminal. Tall, vaulted ceilings and an acre of glass will envelop the new station, which will evoke early 20th century architecture, Cuomo said.

“The new train hall we’re building will be magnificent and will be world-class,” Cuomo said. “New York will not have seen anything like it in decades and decades.”

Cuomo was coy when asked what it took to persuade Amtrak to share its new Moynihan Station digs with the LIRR. He said Amtrak “loves New York” and ultimately realized “the obvious inequity” of the Moynihan plan.

The two railroads have had an uneasy relationship in recent years. Amtrak owns Penn and is responsible for its maintenance. The LIRR runs more trains in and out of Penn than any other railroad, and has frequently complained about Amtrak’s lack of cooperation and consideration for LIRR customers.

Cuomo said, upon the opening of the Farley train hall, an overhaul of Penn would get underway that will include nearly tripling the width of the LIRR concourse walkway to 70 feet and raising the ceilings by 2 feet. And to bring “a sense of openness” to the subterranean dwelling, Cuomo said the ceilings will feature giant LED screens displaying blue skies and clouds.

Also as part of the project, Cuomo said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will rebuild Penn’s two subway stations, putting the contract out to bid Tuesday.

The cost of the project will be split among the developers, the state and the MTA. Cuomo said the money was available, but gave no details of its origin.

“This is not a plan ... this is happening,” Cuomo said. “The train is leaving the station. Pardon the pun.”