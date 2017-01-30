Delta Air Lines resumed departures but canceled 80 flights Monday as it recovered from a computer failure that disrupted operations Sunday night at LaGuardia and other airports, officials said.

The airline said in an advisory at 4 a.m. Monday that its systems had returned to normal, but there might be other cancellations. At around midnight, the airline tweeted that flights were departing and a ground stop had been lifted.

Delta issued the grounding at 7:55 p.m. Sunday due to “automation issues,” according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline said 170 flights were canceled Sunday night.

“I want to apologize to all our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said in the Monday morning advisory.

The Delta issue was described as a “reservation system outage” in tweets from Kennedy Airport, which said Virgin Atlantic Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines were also experiencing delays due to the same issue.

In a statement on its website, Delta apologized for the inconvenience to customers and said it was “expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected.”

LaGuardia Airport tweeted Sunday night: “Delta Air Lines is experiencing delays caused by a system wide reservation system outage. Contact Delta for flight status.”

Delta operations were disrupted for several days in August after a fire at its computer center in August.