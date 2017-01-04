The northbound and southbound travel lanes on Wellwood Avenue/CR 3 at Route 27/Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst will be shifted from the east side of the Wellwood Avenue Bridge to the west side of the bridge beginning Wednesday as part of work being done by the state Department of Transportation that is expected to take about six months.

The sidewalk will also be relocated from the east side to the west side of the bridge, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday at least one northbound and one southbound travel lane will be open to traffic while the work zone is prepared for the new traffic pattern.

Afterward two travel lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

The travel lane shifts are necessary to complete work on the east side of the bridge, state DOT officials said in a news release.

Drivers are being warned of the new travel lane shifts via electronic road signs, but they are advised to take alternate routes to avoid possible delays.

Emergency service providers, local businesses, neighborhood schools, elected officials and the Town of Babylon are being notified of the changes by the state agency, but the start of travel lane shifts is weather dependent and may be delayed or postponed because of inclement weather.