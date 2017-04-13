The Long Island Rail Road will provide extra trains Friday for customers heading home early in observance of Good Friday.
The LIRR will run 10 additional early-afternoon eastbound trains out of Penn Station. They include four extra trains to Babylon, three extra trains to Hicksville and Huntington, and one each to Far Rockaway, Great Neck and Ronkonkoma.
For more information, customers can visit www.mta.info.
