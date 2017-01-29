Delta Air Lines has grounded all of its domestic flights due to a technology failure, causing delays at airports, including LaGuardia, officials said.
Delta issued the grounding at 7:55 p.m. Sunday due to “automation issues,” according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Delta issue was described as a “reservation system outage” in tweets from Kennedy Airport, which said Virgin Atlantic Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines were also experiencing delays due to the same issue.
In a statement on its website, Delta apologized for the inconvenience to customers and said it was “expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected.”
LaGuardia Airport tweeted Sunday night: “Delta Air Lines is experiencing delays caused by a system wide reservation system outage. Contact Delta for flight status.”
