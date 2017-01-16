A westbound LIRR train passes through the Merillon Avenue LIRR station in Garden City Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (Credit: Barry Sloan)
The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a holiday schedule Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 32 extra trains.
The commuter service said the extra trains will operate to and from Penn Station on the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches.
Off-peak fares will apply all day, the LIRR said.
More information is at the LIRR site, mta.info/lirr....
