HIGHLIGHTS Railroad: No delays anticipated after Penn Station track repairs

Derailment last week snarled commute for tens of thousands

Commuters on the Long Island Rail Road can expect regular rush-hour service Monday on what would be the first morning commute without residual delays and cancellations related to the derailment of a NJ Transit train at Penn Station last week, a railroad spokesman said

“Everything should be normal,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said Sunday evening. “No delays anticipated.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But officials made the same promise for the Friday morning rush-hour commute — which hinged on “Amtrak’s successful completion of track repairs” — but couldn’t deliver normal service until midday on Friday. Donovan said he believed Amtrak finished its repairs Friday.

Dozens of LIRR trains were delayed or canceled throughout the week while Amtrak, which owns Penn Station and is responsible for maintenance and repairs at the Manhattan station and its tunnels, scrambled to fix damaged tracks. Amtrak‘s president and executive officer Charles ‘‘Wick’’ Moorman admitted last week that officials knew of the track problem but did not fix it in time to avert the derailment.

On Sunday at a news conference in front of Penn Station, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on Congress to compromise on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending package, which includes money to fix the region’s rail system. The April 3 derailment was the second at Penn Station, the nation’s busiest rail hub, in less than two weeks.

An Amtrak spokesman could not immediately be reached Sunday evening.