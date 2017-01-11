Long Island Rail Road customers should brace themselves for a difficult Wednesday evening commute, as railroad officials say a broken rail will cause delays, cancellations and service suspensions.
The LIRR notified customers shortly before 3 p.m. that they should “expect train cancellations and delays during today’s afternoon rush hour while Amtrak crews work to repair a broken rail found outside one of Amtrak’s East River Tunnels.”
“Personnel are on the site of the broken rail but do not expect to have repairs completed by the start of the afternoon rush hour,” the LIRR said in a statement.
The LIRR has already announced plans to cancel 13 eastbound rush-hour trains between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Railroad officials said, in each case, customers will be able to take another train leaving within 10 minutes of the canceled train’s departure time. Those trains will add stops to accommodate displaced customers.
The LIRR will also suspend westbound service, including into Penn Station, from Jamaica and Woodside between 5 and 7 p.m. to free up capacity for eastbound trains.
