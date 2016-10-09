This story was reported by David M. Schwartz, Alfonso A. Castillo, Deon J. Hampton, Scott Eidler, Candice Ferrette and Nicholas Spangler.

“Human error” is most likely what caused a Long Island Rail Road passenger train to collide with maintenance train and derail in New Hyde Park on Saturday night, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer said he was briefed Sunday morning about the derailed train that injured 33 people by officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration.

“It looks like it will be human error,” he said. “Probably someone who left the switch in the wrong position and as a result caused a maintenance train to sideswipe a passenger train.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Thomas Prendergast said at a news conference with Gov. Andrew. M Cuomo and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano that the Huntington-bound LIRR train was “where it was supposed to be” when it was sideswiped by an LIRR work train that encroached on its track about a half-mile east of the New Hyde Park station.

Prendergast said it was the one-car, yellow work train that “violated” the clearance of the passenger train’s track, sideswiping it and knocking three cars off the rails.

“Why it ended up where it did, violating the clearance of the other track — that’s what we need to investigate,” Prendergast said. “The passenger train was where it was supposed to be.”

Contrary to initial reports issued by the LIRR on Saturday, both trains were moving in the same direction when the collision took place near a track switch point.

The work train was wrapping up scheduled maintenance on the north track, which had been out of service for much of the day, when it began moving east about 9:10 p.m. — at the same time the Huntington-bound passenger train had just departed from New Hyde Park.

About 600 people were aboard the 12-car passenger train, officials said.

Prendergast said an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the speed of each train, but the passenger train was likely going faster than the work train.

Officials on Sunday updated the number of people injured to 33, including 26 passengers and seven LIRR employees — five of them from the crew of the passenger train and two on the work train. Four of those injuries are considered serious, including a passenger with numerous bone fractures and a work train crew member with a cut to his head.

“When you look at the actual damage . . . The silver lining is we’re fortunate that more people weren’t seriously hurt,” Cuomo said. “That we didn’t lose any life is something to be thankful for.”

Cuomo traveled to Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola to meet with crash victims, including John Collado, an injured equipment operator for the LIRR track department.

When leaving the hospital, Cuomo told Newsday he met with two people, including the LIRR employee, who he said had cuts to the head. “He’s gonna be fine,” the governor said.

The other person had “broken bones but no life-threatening injuries,” Cuomo said, before departing in a black SUV.

Under the rainy daylight of Sunday morning, the damage to the two trains was more visible. The front corners of the first three cars of the passenger train were mangled, with the second car smeared with yellow paint from the work train.

Cuomo said the “order of business” for Sunday afternoon was to remove the derailed trains and get the tracks back in service as soon as possible. The work train was moved before 11 a.m., but the passenger train was a more complex and time-consuming effort. Cuomo said the train was in a “dangerous, precarious” position and at risk of tipping over, so “there is a degree of sensitivity involved.”

Construction equipment was at the scene Sunday morning. MTA and LIRR workers in orange uniforms were seen inspecting the train, bringing tools inside the vehicles. Several windows were missing among the cars. More than a dozen employees stood outside of the yellow maintenance train, which had begun to be moved.

Limited and alternate service was in operation Sunday on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches, the LIRR said in a statement. Service is running between Penn Station and Babylon, with a diesel shuttle operating between Babylon and Hicksville.

Train service is operating between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, and Hicksville and Huntington. For service to Port Jefferson, the LIRR said transfer at Huntington. Bus service is provided between New Hyde Park and Westbury.

The LIRR said riders could use the Montauk, Babylon and Hempstead branches to avoid delays.

Cuomo and Prendergast said the goal was to restore service to at least one of the two Main Line tracks in time for the Monday morning rush hour. Cuomo noted ridership should be lighter than usual Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday.

“If we have to work all day and all night long, we will, because we want to make sure tomorrow’s commute is as easy and normal as possible,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo, Prendergast and Mangano praised the efforts of first responders who helped evacuate hundreds of passengers from the trains Saturday night in dark, rainy conditions, using ladders to get them off the trains then guiding them down a steep hill to safety.

“The real story here is no fatalities and that’s a great testament to our first responders,” Mangano said. “Clearly there could have been a lot more injuries just in the evacuation.”

Jarred Gleisman-Ackerman, who was in the front car of the train, said the derailment felt like a “roller coaster ride” as the train rumbled along the track ties, jostling from side to side for about 15 seconds before coming to a stop, tilted.

“We all had to move to one side because we were afraid it was going to tip,” he said. “As soon as we felt it shaking, we were like, ‘Everybody please move to the other side and sit down.’ ”

Gleisman-Ackerman and another passenger in the front car said they saw a large hole in the train floor by one of the seats near the front of the train. A passenger seated there lied on the floor, hurt. A “frantic” child seated in the first car cried hysterically, Gleisman-Ackerman said.

“There were some people panicking and freaking out. We were trying to calm them down,” he added.

Craig Heller of East Meadow was in the second train car from the front which “all of a sudden just started shaking,” he said.

“A chair in the car I was in went flying and the door crashed open. Fortunately, then it stopped and we were tilted in our car, but everybody in our car was fine,” Heller said. “It felt like we could actually completely tip over, obviously, while it was happening. That was a fear.”

Cuomo and Prendergast also took the opportunity to point out that a third track along the LIRR’s Main Line, as Cuomo and the MTA have proposed building between Floral Park and Hicksville, would have helped in the ongoing recovery efforts.

“A third track would give you more flexibility. If you had a third track now and you had an incident involving two tracks, you could still be running trains,” Cuomo said.