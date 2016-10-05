The Long Island Rail Road is experiencing eastbound and westbound residual delays averaging 90 to 110 minutes through Mineola on Wednesday because of a broken rail east of the station as well as a truck striking a railroad bridge near Merillon Avenue, the railroad said in an alert at about 11:30 a.m.

“LIRR personnel have completed all necessary repairs and trains are departing from their regularly scheduled track,” the railroad said.

Eastbound service on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches had been suspended for about a half-hour beginning at about 10 a.m.

Earlier, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan had said, “Yes, we do have crews on scene there fixing the rail. That one track is out of service, hence the congestion on the one available track. I can’t stress enough how this morning’s commute would be eased if we had a third track in place.”

Adding to the delays in Mineola was the inspection of the LIRR bridge at Nassau Boulevard and Merillon Avenue. About 9 a.m. Wednesday an oversize truck struck the bridge, and trains have been ordered to travel at a slower speed as a precaution, Donovan said.

The LIRR said it had canceled about 10 trains.

The LIRR first posted an alert about the delays on its website and sent it by email at about 6:30 a.m.

With Gary Dymski and Alfonso A. Castillo