Eastbound LIRR customers are in for another bumpy commute Tuesday evening because an earlier disabled Amtrak train and switch trouble at Penn Station are causing delays and cancellations on the evening commute.
In a Tuesday afternoon online advisory, the Long Island Rail Road said commuters should expect 10- to 15-minute delays systemwide.
It also announced these cancellations:
The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn, due in at Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. was canceled. Riders will be accommodated by the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn due in at Great Neck at 6:05 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.
The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn, due at Seaford at 6:30 p.m. is canceled, the railroad said, and riders will be accommodated by the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn due in Freeport at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Seaford.
The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn due at Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. is canceled and riders can be accommodated by the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn due at Freeport at 6:54 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh, the LIRR said.
