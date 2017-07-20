An empty car was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train just east of the Glen Street station in Glen Cove at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the railroad said.

The 1:37 p.m. train, traveling to Jamaica station from Oyster Bay, did not appear to be damaged in the collision, which MTA police are investigating, an LIRR spokesman said.

Two trains on the Oyster Bay line were delayed as result earlier Thursday.