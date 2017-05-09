The Long Island Rail Road said it was operating on or close to schedule Tuesday evening after a commute in which an earlier disabled Amtrak train and switch trouble at Penn Station caused delays and cancellations.
Earlier, there had been 10- to 15-minute delays systemwide and several canceled eastbound trains.
The disruptions were the second incident this week affecting LIRR commuters. Monday, signal trouble in an East River tunnel led to delays and cancellations through the evening rush hour. Repairs were made Monday and the Tuesday morning commute was unaffected.
The signal glitch was the latest of several Amtrak infrastructure failures, including two derailments caused by track problems that have resulted in major disruptions to the LIRR — Penn’s primary tenant — in recent weeks.
Amtrak owns and controls the Manhattan rail hub.
It was unclear Tuesday evening whether the most recent problems would affect the Wednesday morning commute.
