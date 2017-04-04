Service disruptions on the Long Island Rail Road “could last for days,” the LIRR said Tuesday afternoon, as the railroad prepared for its third consecutive rush hour of delays and cancellations following the NJ Transit train derailment.

Customers should “allow extra travel time” between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as “Amtrak personnel continue to work around-the-clock” to repair the tracks damaged by Monday morning’s derailment, the railroad said.

The LIRR announced 26 Tuesday evening rush hour trains out of Penn Station are either canceled or will be diverted.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” said LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed. We have offered support and any assistance they need to help speed these repairs.”

The LIRR said it plans to operate during the Tuesday evening rush using the schedule it employed on Monday evening, which included 18 trains canceled from Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and eight others diverted to originate elsewhere. Typically 87 LIRR trains depart from Penn during that time period.

“The remaining LIRR trains from Penn Station could experience delays and crowding,” the railroad said.

The LIRR will provide normal evening rush service from Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue, the railroad said, stressing that “trains from those terminals usually have some available seating capacity.”

Westbound service also will be affected: Service between Jamaica and Penn will be suspended from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can transfer to the E subway for service to Penn, and New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Woodside and Jamaica.

This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday

The LIRR advised customers to prepare for delays and cancellations during the p.m. rush after 21 of its 144 westbound morning rush hour trains were either canceled or did not complete their route, and 51 trains were late. The railroad runs 131 eastbound trains during the evening rush.

An Amtrak spokesman in a statement said it could not predict how long it will take to reopen the Penn Station tracks that have been closed since the derailment.

That accident “damaged a major switch point, which is limiting access to eight of the 21 tracks at the station,” the spokesman said.

“I have no prognosis on when this work will be complete,” the spokesman said, adding that crews were working Tuesday on repairs.

As a result, “there will be reduced and modified service in and out of Penn Station throughout the day,” the spokesman said.

As owner of Penn, Amtrak is responsible for all repairs and maintenance at the station and its tunnels, even though it operates the fewest trains there. The LIRR operates the most.

The LIRR said the evening rush cancellations were necessary to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak the use of Tracks 13 14, 15 and 16, which are normally used by the LIRR — limiting the railroad to five of nine tracks.

During the morning commute, the LIRR had canceled 10 trains and shortened the routes of several others for the morning rush hour because of the derailment. Then, a broken rail east of Jamaica forced cancellations of eight more trains just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The derailment Monday — the second in less than two weeks at Penn Station — had again caused major service disruptions for several thousand LIRR commuters, NJ Transit riders and Amtrak riders.

The latest incident prompted the Long Island Rail Road Commuter Council on Tuesday to again ask Amtrak to appoint an LIRR commuter to the national railroad’s board of directors.

Such an appointment would “bring a constructive voice,” Mark Epstein, the group’s chair, said in a statement.

“These disruptions are not only inconvenient and costly to riders, they also have a major impact on employers, whose workers are delayed or must leave work early to avoid severe congestion, and the region’s economy,” he added.

NJ Transit officials said Monday’s derailment occurred about 9 a.m. as three middle cars of a 10-car train came off the rails as the train pulled into Penn Station at slow speed. Four passengers on the train, which carried 1,200 people, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

Amtrak, which is leading the investigation into the derailment, said it occurred at a different location than the March 24 derailment, when an Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed as it pulled out of the station. It scraped the side of an NJ Transit train that was coming into the station. No serious injuries were reported.

“Right now, it appears the two are not related,” the spokesman said.

“Amtrak will conduct thorough and complete investigations into the cause of both incidents here at Penn Station and release those findings once they are available,” the spokesman said.

“We are also working with the Federal Railroad Administration as they conduct their own investigation,” he added.

With William Murphy