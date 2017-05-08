Long Island Rail Road customers can expect another hectic commute Monday evening caused by infrastructure problems in an East River Tunnel near Penn Station.

The LIRR advised customers to “anticipate delays and cancellations during this evening’s rush hour. The tunnels are owned and maintained by Amtrak and connect Penn Station to Long Island.

“Amtrak inspectors are on scene,” the LIRR told customers shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Westbound LIRR service between Jamaica and Penn and Woodside and Penn (on the Port Washington Branch) also has been suspended due to the signal problem.

The LIRR has canceled the 4:40 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m., and the 4:34 p.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 5:39 p.m.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Sutphin/Archer, Union Turnpike and 71st Avenue, at the 2/3 trains at Atlantic Avenue and 34th Street and the 7 train at 61st Street Woodside. Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Manhattan from there.

The signal problem is the latest of several infrastructure failures in and around Penn that have led to one state lawmaker organizing a protest in support of having the state take over the transit hub used by 600,000 customers each day.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) announced Monday plans for a “Rally for a Sane Commute” to be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Rockville Centre Long Island Rail Road station just outside Kaminsky’s district office.

“It’s time to sack Amtrak,” a promotional flier released by Kaminsky’s office said. “Penn Station is a disaster and commuters deserve a better LIRR.”

On Saturday, Kaminsky posted a petition on his Facebook page, urging LIRR commuters to support Amtrak relinquishing control of Penn Station so that the state could take over the century-old transit hub, which has been besieged by infrastructure failures in recent weeks that have resulted in multiple service disruptions for the LIRR, Penn’s primary tenant.

The recent problems led to Amtrak last month announcing a plan to take several Penn Station tracks out of service for several weeks this summer to renew aging track components.

Republican state Sen. Elaine Phillips on Friday sent a letter to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, urging the agency to take several steps to minimize disruptions to LIRR riders. They include reducing fares during the planned service disruptions, having Amtrak operate some scheduled Penn trains out of Grand Central Terminal instead, boosting LIRR service at terminals in Brooklyn and Long Island City, and holding public hearings throughout the project.

“Commuters should not have to keep enduring the nightmare they’ve been suffering through at Penn Station,” Phillips said. “The MTA needs to take every possible step to ensure they are protected.”

The plight of Penn Station commuters reached pop culture status over the weekend in the form of ‘‘Saturday Night Live.’’ During the show’s Weekend Update segment, co-anchor Colin Jost reported on an incident last Wednesday involving a pipe bursting over the station, “raining down raw sewage on commuters.”

Jost joked that it was “an event Penn Station commuters are calling, ‘an improvement.’”