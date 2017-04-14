Long Island Rail Road commuters faced delays yet again Friday night, caused by a disabled NJ Transit train in Penn Station.

The glitch was the latest in a series of major service disruptions originating at Penn Station, which is owned and operated by Amtrak.

The problem was reported on the LIRR shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the height of the Friday evening commute. In response, LIRR officials canceled five rush-hour trains and told customers to expect delays.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman said the train had been carrying about 1,200 people when it became disabled shortly before 3:30 in one of the tunnels leading from Penn across the Hudson River. NJ Transit officials said the disabled train was able to move on its own and release its passengers by 7 p.m.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman said the cause of the breakdown is under investigation, but added that there were “overhead wire” issues. NJ Transit said it is working with Amtrak to determine the root cause.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Amtrak said that its engineering forces were helping the disabled train get back on track.

The service disruption came on the same day that the LIRR added 10 afternoon eastbound trains out of Penn to serve customers heading home early in observance of Good Friday.

On social media, commuters were livid at yet another commute-crippling service disruption out of Penn Station.

Just Thursday evening, an electrified third rail outage caused several cancellations and delays. And all last week, the LIRR was plagued with cancellations and delays in the aftermath of a NJ Transit derailment on April 3 — the second train derailment in the station in just over weeks.

“This is some kind of streak you got goin on,” @mattylight51 tweeted.

“I’m really gonna need someone to look into the efficiency of the LIRR, bc come on. 3/5 days in just this work week there have been issues,” wrote @BritGotTheJuice. “3/5 days in just this work week there have been issues.

Signal problems, falling overhead wires and faulty switches have also caused major problems into and out of Penn in just the last month.