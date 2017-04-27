The Long Island Rail Road warned riders to expect delays and cancellations during the Thursday morning rush hour because of Amtrak maintenance work.

The railroad issued the advisory shortly after 7 a.m. saying some trains to Penn Station may be diverted to Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint Avenue.

“We were notified about 6 a.m. by Amtrak that they discovered during overnight inspections that there was some track work that needs to be done in Penn Station,” LIRR spokesman Shams Tarek said.

Amtrak said in an alert at 6:30 a.m. on its website that the delays were “due to ongoing track inspections and maintenance” at Penn Station.

Top leaders of the MTA, parent agency of the LIRR, said Wednesday they expect to learn more details Thursday about Amtrak’s plan to address failing infrastructure inside Penn Station, and will push the agency to minimize the plan’s impact on LIRR riders as much as possible.

MTA acting chairman Fernando Ferrer and interim executive director Veronique Hakim said Wednesday that they were scheduled to hold a teleconference with top executives with Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn.

They said they will review Amtrak’s findings of a comprehensive inspection of the station’s infrastructure undertaken after two recent train derailments, which Amtrak attributed to track problems.

At the start of the Thursday morning rush, the LIRR’s “service status” webpage suddenly went from “good service” to “service changes” on all branches shortly after the latest problems were announced Thursday morning.

The railroad then began to juggle its schedule. For example, the 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead, due in Penn at 8:03 a.m. was canceled at Jamaica. The 6:58 a.m. from Hempstead, due in Penn at 7:52 a.m., was canceled, but then reinstated.