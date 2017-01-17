Six public hearings will be held starting Tuesday on the LIRR third-track expansion project, a plan to add capacity and service to the commuter railroad.
The meetings are so commuters and residents can comment on the project, which was announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo January 2016.
In November, LIRR Expansion Project officials published a draft environmental impact statement, which will be the subject of the public hearings.
The project aims to construct a 9.8-mile long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, and officials have said it has the potential to be the largest public works project on Long Island in decades.
The LIRR is evaluating potential contractors and expects to begin construction this year.
The meetings are:
*Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Yes We Can Community Center at 141 Garden St., Westbury
*Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at the David S. Mack Student Center at Hofstra University, 1000 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
*Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Inn At New Hyde Park, 214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park
Comments can also be submitted at www.amodernLI.com until Feb. 15.
