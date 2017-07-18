The “summer of hell” for Long Island Rail Road riders reached another level for commuters on the Long Beach branch Tuesday morning, with the railroad announcing all service on the line had been temporarily suspended.

The suspension was due to a disabled train blocking access to the Long Beach yard, the LIRR said.

The railroad sent an alert at 5:48 a.m. advising commuters to use alternative branches, and at 6:05 a.m. the LIRR advised riders that Babylon branch trains would be making added stops at Lynbrook and Jamaica to accommodate Long Beach branch customers.

Later, the railroad announced limited bus service was being provided along the Long Beach branch, but still was advising customers to use alternate branches such as the Far Rockaway branch — or travel to Lynbrook or Valley Stream stations for morning rush-hour service.

Additionally, the LIRR said bus service to 34th Street in Manhattan was available from Valley Stream station.

A railroad spokeswoman said it was not immediately clear how many trains were expected to be affected by the situation — or how long service would be disrupted.

Railroad riders already have been dealing with service disruptions due to Amtrak’s emergency repair work at Penn Station. That work, which began on July 10 and is expected to last until Sept. 1, caused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to dub this the summer of hell for commuters on the LIRR.