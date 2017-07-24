The Long Island Rail Road said it was making minor schedule changes effective Monday to help improve service as Amtrak continues summer track work at Penn Station.

Three stops will be added on Brooklyn-bound Babylon branch trains during the morning commute, which should improve connecting service to Brooklyn for customers on most other branches, the railroad said.

On the Port Washington branch, there will be earlier departure times during the morning rush hour to reduce congestion on those trains, the railroad said.

The changes on the Babylon branch are:

The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport will add stops at Jamaica at 7:19 a.m., East New York at 7:29 a.m., and Nostrand Avenue at 7:34 a.m., and will arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 7:39 a.m.

The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport will add stops at Jamaica at 7:49 a.m., East New York at 7:58 a.m., and Nostrand Avenue at 8:03 a.m., and will arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:08 a.m.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport to Atlantic Terminal will add stops at Jamaica at 8:29 a.m., East New York at 8:37 a.m., and Nostrand Avenue at 8:42 a.m., and will arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:48 a.m.

On the Port Washington branch:

The 8:08 a.m. train from Port Washington will depart earlier from Manhasset at 8:15 a.m. and Great Neck at 8:17 a.m., with an earlier Penn Station arrival time of 8:42 a.m.

The 8:24 a.m. train from Great Neck will depart earlier from Great Neck through Bayside, arriving 1 minute later at Woodside, and 3 minutes later at Penn Station. New departure times are: Great Neck at 8:20 a.m.; Little Neck at 8:24 a.m.; Douglaston at 8:28 a.m.; Bayside at 8:32 a.m. and Woodside at 8:49 a.m. It will arrive at Penn Station at 9:02 a.m.

The 8:18 a.m. train from Port Washington will depart later from Little Neck, at 8:33 a.m., and Douglaston at 8:37 a.m., and will arrive at Penn Station at 9:05 a.m.

The changes are expected to remain in effect through Friday, Sept. 1, the railroad said.

Amtrak has said it aims to finish its work around Labor Day and restore full service at Penn by the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Amtrak said last week that the work at Penn Station during the so-called “summer of hell” was moving ahead as planned.

At the end of the second week of the repairs, which has required the LIRR to reduce rush-hour service at Penn, Amtrak chief operating officer Scot Naparstek said the work is already 25 percent to 30 percent complete and continuing “on pace.”

“We are on schedule or very slightly ahead,” Naparstek said. “I think everything has gone as or better than expected.”

Naparstek said the project did experience “one hiccup” when some poured concrete did not set correctly, resulting in the work having to be redone. But, he said, Amtrak built extra time into its plan in case of such an occurrence, and it had “no impact on the schedule.”