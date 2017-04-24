The Long Island Rail Road is exploring taking legal action against Amtrak over the impact of several major service disruptions originating in Penn Station in recent months, LIRR officials said Monday.

At a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee, LIRR general counsel and vice president Mark Hoffer said the railroad’s legal department is finalizing a memorandum to be sent to senior MTA management that will lay out the agency’s legal options.

“I think there are some opportunities to pursue legal action against Amtrak,” Hoffer told board members. “And we are going to be sitting down with [MTA interim executive director Veronique Hakim] within the next week or so to go over those and see if there are routes we can pursue, because we do have costs obviously when there’s a derailment — both direct costs and indirect costs.”

The news follows a series of major infrastructure failures in and around Penn in recent weeks, including two derailments in 11 days, that resulted in several rush hours being snarled by delays and cancellations — particularly for the LIRR, which runs the most trains into and out of Penn and moves the most customers.

Responding to board member James Vitello, who accused Amtrak of “negligence” and asked if the MTA would “consider pursuing a claim” against the agency, Hoffer said MTA lawyers have spent weeks combing through that legal agreement under which the LIRR operates at Penn.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t say the agreement is a tough one, because it is slanted primarily in favor of Amtrak as the owner of the facility. We are a tenant,” Hoffer said. “We need to look at different ways we can get Amtrak to do what many of the board members have noted Amtrak is obligated to do, which is to keep the station in a state of good repair.”

Asked for a response, an Amtrak spokeswoman said the agency is reviewing the discussion at the LIRR meeting.