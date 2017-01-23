LIRR service was running on or close to schedule in the middle of Monday evening’s commute, after a few snags that had hampered the morning rush, including a downed utility pole, had been repaired, officials said.

A spokeswoman said that almost all of the lines were operating with minimal problems around 5 p.m. as the region braced for the arrival of a fierce nor’easter that could still throw a wrench into the Long Island Rail Road system.

“Things are looking pretty good right now,” said Nancy Gamerman, the spokeswoman.

But she did note that the West Hempstead and Long Beach lines were running up to 11 minutes behind schedule due to equipment failure and a downed utility pole in Oceanside, respectively.

Downed poles caused delays on the Port Washington branch, where service was suspended in both directions about 9 a.m. between Port Washington and Great Neck, and on the Long Beach branch, where a pole fell in Oceanside.

Westbound traffic was also affected by signal problems east of Mineola, officials said in a tweet that reported delays of up to 18 minutes on Penn Station-bound trains.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said the LIRR “is deploying extra staff to deal with any potential track and power issues.”

LIRR storm prep measures typically include having additional personnel available to respond to fallen tree limbs and utility poles, to address power issues and repair broken crossing gates, and to check and clear drains.

The MTA has checked and secured construction equipment at its bridges and tunnels in preparation for the storm, and will monitor them closely throughout. The MTA has also inspected roadway surfaces and drainage systems and checked emergency supplies.