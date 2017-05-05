Long Island Rail Road trains on three branches were experiencing delays Friday averaging 10 to 15 minutes in both directions because of a vehicle striking a bridge near Westbury, the railroad said.
The delays were affecting the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Oyster Bay branches, the LIRR said in an alert at 8:30 a.m., with trains operating at a reduced speed because of the vehicle strike.
Just before 9 a.m., the LIRR said one Montauk line train was also delayed 13 minutes by the bridge strike.
