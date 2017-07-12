In response to low commuter use of buses during the “summer of hell,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will reduce the service and eliminate three park-and-ride locations beginning Thursday morning, according to the agency.

The MTA will drop three of its eight bus stops around Long Island: the North Hempstead Beach Park, Roosevelt Field mall and Bethpage State Park locations, the MTA said. Buses serving the five remaining park-and-rides will run less frequently, every half-hour into and out of Manhattan.

There’s also a slight change in hours of operation. Remaining buses will no longer serve the morning rush hour through 10 a.m. The new, 30-minute schedule will be in place between 6 and 9 a.m. Evening hours, between 3 and 7 p.m., are unchanged.

MTA chairman Joseph Lhota announced Tuesday that the agency would be re-evaluating bus service after two days of light ridership.

“They’re just not being used,” Lhota said. “We provided our customers an abundance of choice. And based on two days, they’ve chosen to take the ferry out of Glen Cove and different ways to get into Brooklyn or into Queens and then take the subway . . . over the buses. And that’s fine.”

Bus service in Manhattan will also be adjusted to focus on 34th Street, with one stop near Penn Station and a second on the East Side. The MTA will no longer send buses to Grand Central in the morning, or pick up riders on 42nd Street in the evening.

Each morning, buses will first drop riders at 34th Street and Third Avenue, with a second stop near Penn, between Seventh and Eighth avenues. In the evening, buses will first depart from the Penn Station stop, with a second pickup on 34th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues.

With fairly smooth Long Island Rail Road service, commuters have primarily stuck to the rails. Ridership has soared at Atlantic Terminal and the Hunterspoint Avenue station, where some peak-hour LIRR trains have been rerouted.

In addition to charter buses, the MTA is also providing riders with ferry service from Glen Cove and Long Island City. While those boats have also been underutilized, the MTA has not yet announced any plans to scale back that service.

Relatively uneventful LIRR service marked the first two days of Amtrak’s track repair work at Penn Station and riders were banking on continuing the honeymoon Wednesday.

But two issues with the 7 train managed to snarl the commute from Long Island City, where thousands of LIRR riders have been rerouted each morning during the Penn repairs. First, delays rippled through the line due to a “smoke condition” on the tracks near the Flushing-Main Street station, about 8:19 a.m., according to the MTA.

Then, 7 train service to Manhattan was suspended altogether about 9:30 a.m. when a train with mechanical problems was reported at the Grand Central-42nd Street station. Service wasn’t restored, until about 10:22 a.m., according to the MTA’s official Twitter account.

Jessica Ramos, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that she was stuck on a 7 train under the East River for longer than a half-hour, during which she saw fellow passengers “sobbing” over the fear of losing their jobs.

“One of my privileges is to be a salaried public servant,” she said in a tweet. “What about those who are hourly workers & just lost $ to put food on their tables?”

The LIRR, in fact, reported good service throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

LIRR commuters must endure a reduced number of peak-hour trains to Penn this summer as Amtrak makes critical repairs to the station’s aging track infrastructure. Even with three of Penn’s 21 tracks out of service to accommodate that work, LIRR trips have gone without major incident.